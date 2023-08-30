Queen Ladi Gangsta Hospitalised With Face Abscess In Jamaica

London-based social media sensation Queen Ladi Gangsta aka Queenie is presently receiving treatment at the University Hospital of the West Indies for an abscess on her face.

“I got an abscess, something bite me and mi face just swell up so mi just go admit up ah UWI on Sunday, the nurses and doctors drained it and it come down, so mi just a give God thanks,” the 51-year-old dancehall artist said.

Unlike other infections, antibiotics alone will not usually cure an abscess. In general, an abscess must open and drain in order for it to improve. Sometimes draining occurs on its own, but generally, it must be opened with the help of a warm compress or by a doctor in a procedure called incision and drainage (I&D).

She said that she is recovering nicely from the infection.

“People ah say ah obeah but mi no believe inna dem tings de,” the Double Tap artist joked.

Queenie is known for her singles, Double Tap, One Man to the Goodie, Ring and Winner featuring Undaconstructionnn.

The dancehall artist, whose real name is Janese Espeut, famously clashed with fellow social media star and dancehall artist Amari “Dj Mona Lisa” during last year’s edition of Sting.

In March 2021, Queenie got married to her then-fiancee Dewey at Hellshire Beach. She provided a live broadcast of their nuptials to subscribers on her YouTube channel and more than 12,000 tuned in to watch. She has remained a popular social media presence since that time with her many escapades and relationship struggles with Dewey, who is 20 years her junior.