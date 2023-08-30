Erica Mena Calls Spice A “Blue Monkey” On LHHATL

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena flipped a table on Tables Turn singer Spice, wished her death, and used a racially derogatory slur after the Queen of Dancehall triggered her with a comment about her son.

The heated argument, which was aired in last night’s episode of the VH1 show, developed between Mena, 35, and Spice, 41, as they sat down to squash a previous misunderstanding. During their back and forth, Spice retorted with a claim that Mena’s eldest son hates her.

“Where is your son that don’t like you?” Spice said, to agitate her cast mate. “My son loooves me,” she continued.

A confused Mena, who was fuming from across the table, kept asking Spice, “How do you know about my son?” but wasn’t getting the response she needed.

This led to her flipping over the table on the blue-haired Jamaican artist. The scenes cut to show Spice struggling to get her footing after the eruption, and Mena screaming at the top of her voice: “Let me tell you something! You wanna talk about my son? You don’t know about my f**king family!”

Before the Romping Shop singer could retaliate, the production crew was seen holding her back, but that didn’t stop her from lashing out.

“Yuh son hyate yuh!” Spice said before throwing her shoe at Erica. “S**k yuh modda bi**h!” … “You jealous of me bi**h!” she carried on.

Mena, who is of Puerto Rican-Dominican ancestry, added: “That bi**h should’ve died! You wanna mention my kids? You should’ve died bi**h!” referencing Spice’s health scare last year.

Spice replied, “Your son hates you, bi**h!,” to which Mena replied, “You monkey, you f**king blue monkey!”

Spice, who was barricaded by security, also vented that Erica’s ex-husband Safaree, who had allegedly cheated on her, was her “karma.”

“Serve you right, Safaree is your karma bi**h! And now he f**king Amara!” she said.

She added in her confessional session, “We hearing that she wished I died on the table and giving me all these racial slurs. Now that the real Erica is out it just proves to me that Safaree wasn’t even lying in the first place.”

having half Jamaican children and calling a Jamaican woman a monkey is NASTY. https://t.co/nGWoOAvLx9 — SLIM (@_slimarella_) August 30, 2023

Fans of the show immediately took to social media to air their disgust at Mena. For many, calling Spice a “monkey” was nothing other than a historically entrenched racial slur that is intended to insult Black people.

“Very telling of how she thinks about brown/dark women honestly because why would you ever say that out of your mouth???” said a Twitter user.

Others agreed, “Erica is just so toxic. It’s really hard to feel sorry for her,” and “So disgusting @MTVNEWS need to pull her from the show.”

“That’s why I didn’t feel sorry her …on the internet wanting sympathy from black women,” said another.

However, Spice, mother to a teenage son, also received backlash for mentioning Mena’s 16-year-old son in their dispute.

“Speaking on people’s kids is nasty she stepped outta line firsttt 🥴😂 people love throwing rocks and hiding their hand,” said one person.

“Okay tbh: spice wrong for even mentioning kids & I feel like she purposely tried to misunderstand Erica. Erica’s comments to Safaree were not against Spice, but I feel like Spice wanted to take it like that. Erica’s lack of emotional maturity & control is what defeated her tho,” commented another.

Spice headed over to Instagram to address her remarks. She posted previous LHHATL clips when other cast members, including Stevie J and Lil Scrappy, had mentioned Erica’s son but didn’t get any heat for it.

“Kids are off limits right??????? But I guess it’s only when I ask cause where’s the same energy when Scrappy and Stevie J talked about it,” Spice wrote. “But now I’m a Monkey and should have died on the table? Ok, Erica.”

Erica’s eldest son is from a previous relationship, and she also shares two younger children with reality star Safaree.

On more serious matters, Mena and two other cast members were arrested last week (on August 25 ) in Fulton County, G.A., following an alleged violent altercation.