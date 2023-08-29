Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry’s Self-Reliant Community In Hanover To Offer “Paradise Magical Vacation Package”

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry’s self-reliant community, which he had announced that he wanted to construct in Jamaica to get away from “this Babylon Madness”, back in 2020, is progressing smoothly and will soon begin to offer a “Paradise Magical Vacation Package.”

According to an announcement on the late Reggae icon’s Instagram page, the site, which is located in Scratch’s birth parish, Hanover, will be a nature-lover’s delight.

“£$P PARADISE IS PROGRESSING AND MOVING FORWARD! ❤️💛💚🔥☀️. We are soon ready to accommodate visitors to spend great time with the nature, learn about plants and herbs, jungle cooking… Gentle Forest Waterfall and flowing River Water will help you relieve stress and relax… 🔥 After the relaxation, seaside feeling and party!” it read.

“In half an hour distance, you can book yourself in a room or studios in Lee “Scratch” Perry’s personal house, where he spent his last years, in a beautiful Resort directly on the world famous Seven Mile Beach in Negril, the nicest beach in the world!🥰 👉🏽 We’re shortly going to present the £$P PARADISE MAGICAL VACATION PACKAGE, especially for those who want to experience local vibes, incredibly scenic and full of character. 🌶️ 🕺🏻 💃 🍹🚣‍♀️🏄‍♀️🎼🏖️,” it added.

Additionally, the post, which showed, video clips of workmen at the site of the Hanover-based attraction and a completed section of one of the villas, noted that artists were now needed to paint images of Scratch and other artwork along the lines of those at his Black Ark studio in Kingston, and that interested persons should contact his widow Mirelle.

“ATTENTION! Right now we need talented artists to produce ART similar like at Lee’s BLACK ARK STUDIO and Lee’s portraits, on the walls of £$P Paradise community cottages!” it noted.

In December 2020, Scratch, who received the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican Government in 2012, had announced on Instagram that he had a huge sustainable development plan for Jamaica, which includes the creation of the off-the-grid community, to enable him to get away from what he then described as “this Babylon Madness”.

The eccentric Hanoverian, who was venerated as one of the most important creative, artistic and musical figures to emerge in the latter half of the 1900s, had been residing in Switzerland with his wife and children, up to that point.

The I Am a Mad Man singer, who was born Rainford Hugh Perry in March 1936, died on August 29, 2021 at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea in Hanover, at age 85 after battling an illness, months after he returned to his beloved island.

In an update on the project in June 2022, Scratch’s widow Mirelle, had said told DancehallMag that she was pleased with the progress thus far and pointed out that “all the workers are from the community and they are very happy”.

She had also said she was sourcing an engineering firm to build a bridge over the river which borders the 30-acre LSP Paradise community, as at that time, the river could only be crossed on foot. Additionally, she had pointed out that had also said that a team had also been constructing bamboo cottages and plans are far advanced to install a solar system power grid in the community.

The 30-acre community consists of a diverse array of fruit trees including coconut, avocado and ackee, as well as short crops such as pineapple, callaloo, corn, and herbs such as aloe vera.

Often described as a complex and contradictory man, the legendary music producer had the distinction of producing more than 1000 recordings during his career, which spanned more than 50 years.

Among these were some of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ best early recordings, such as Soul Rebel and Soul Revolution albums and Small Axe, Duppy Conqueror, Jah Live, Punky Reggae Party, and Rastaman Live Up singles.

The eccentric Perry was said to have conceptualized beat-making strategies that had never been undertaken in a studio before, among them recording garden implements for beats, burying microphones under trees to get a different sound, even blowing ganja smoke over the tapes and even running tapes backwards.

Perry received one Grammy Award and four nominations during his illustrious career. In December 2019, he released his Heavy Rain album, a 12-track production which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Charts. It became his first number one album in his 60-year career, and made him, then 83, the oldest artiste to top the table.

His first Grammy win was back in 2002 with Jamaican E.T. He also received Grammy nominations in 2014 for Back on the Controls; in 2010 with Revelation; in 2008 with Repentance, in 2007 with The End Of An American Dream.

Destiny, a posthumous album recorded before Perry died in 2021, is set for release on September 8 via Delicious Vinyl Island. Produced by Bob Riddim, the nine-track album will feature Kabaka Pyramid, Wayne J, Blvk H3ro, Leno Banton, and Yaadcore, among others.

The title track and lead single was released on August 25.