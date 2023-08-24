Barrington Levy Taps Beres Hammond For New Track On Upcoming ‘Life. Love. Humanity’ Album

Music icon Beres Hammond and Barrington Levy will collaborate for the first time ever—this on a track on the Black Roses artist’s upcoming album, titled Life. Love. Humanity.

Levy made the revelation whilst discussing his new Money is The Drug single from the album, which he says is scheduled for release by late September or early October.

Levy did not give the name of the song with Hammond, or reveal details of the lyrics, but revealed that other top Dancehall acts will also be featured, including Damian Marley, Shaggy, and Capleton.

“Actually, I did that song a long time ago with Beres, so I’m just getting ready to release it now – and the album…,” he explained.

“I was saying the album was supposed to come out on the end of August, but it’s not gonna happen, because as you can see I’m on the road now promoting the single and the album. So basically the album won’t be ready till the end of September, October,” he added.

During the interview, the Under Mi Sensi singer was asked about his thoughts on being listed at No. 119 in Rolling Stones’s top 200 singers of all time, earlier this year.

“What an accomplishment. I couldn’t believe it. I mean that’s the first thing that hit me in my face in 2023. That blessing. It was a shock for me because it’s Rolling Stone magazine; is not a magazine from Jamaica… It is a magazine that is from in America… to get that that’s a definitely a real honour for me,” he added.

Levy, who is 58 years old, is best known for hits including Living Dangerously—a collab with Bounty Killer; Prison Oval Rock, Black Roses, Money Moves, She’s Mine, Too Experienced, Murderer, Shine Eye Girl, Collie Weed and Work.

Born in 1964 in Clarendon, he formed the Mighty Multitude with his cousin Everton Dacres in his teenage years. The duo officially entered the music industry by working on sound systems and recorded their first single, My Black Girl back in 1977.

Levy went on to record his debut solo single, A Long Time Since We Don’t Have No Love at age 14, and in 1984 teamed up with producer Jah Screw to record the hit Under Mi Sensi followed by Here I Come, the title track for the album of the same name.

The 12-track Here I Come album, which included songs such as Vibes Is Right, Real Thing, Moonlight Lover and A Ya We Deh among others, earned him the Best Vocalist Award at Britain’s Reggae Awards.

He also attained a Guinness World Record after Under Mi Sensi and Broader Than Broadway ascended to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the UK Charts in 1983.

Levy was among a group of top Dancehall artists who were coopted by Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled in 2021, for the collaboration Where You Come From, which featured on his platinum-selling Khaled Khaled album, the others being Bounty Killer, Buju Banton and Capleton.

Back in October 2021, Levy’s Here I Come was featured on soundtracks for the action/adventure all-black Western film Harder They Fall, which featured stars such as Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo.

Here I Come has been sampled in 31 songs according to WhosSampled.com. These include tracks from American superstars such as The Coming by Black Eyed Peas in 2010, Angel by the Game featuring Common in 2008 and Ready or Not (Salaam’s Ready for the show Remix) by the Fugees featuring Steady Rider in 1996.

Here I Come has also featured in Saints Row 2 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.