Sensual Contentment Uses Dancehall Rhythms For Line Of Adult Toys

Even though dancehall star Dexta Daps has opted out of a deal with Sensual Contentment, the adult novelty company is plowing on with its plans to introduce Caribbean women to a whole new way to get in touch with their favorite dancehall tunes. , with a line of music-activated vibrators.

The company’s new line of music-activated vibrators – dubbed the Private Show – uses so-called “sync technology” to buzz along to the beat of your music. Kevin Reid, a partner in adult novelty company Sensual Contentment, conceptualized the idea while he was touring alongside Daps.

“I came up with the idea while I was on the road with Dexta. Going to the shows I saw that his fan base were predominantly females and the way they acted over him was crazy. The music he made already sold sex. So I decided to do some adult toys that vibrate to the beat of the song instead of the usual vibrations that they come with. It would make the masturbation vibe even more intimate,” Reid said.

“The feedback from the product has been good. They mostly speak about the accuracy….that they can actually feel the song. time to ride to the rhythm of your favorite tunes and tantalize your most intimate hot spots,” Reid said.

Sensual Contentment was incorporated in March of this year, between Reid and his partner, Nhakia Barcoo . The toy uses proprietary technology that both of them developed through their company.

” A patent has been filed for the technology of turning music to vibration. So we can use this technology on anything, not just the adult industry,” Reid said.

However, as luck would have it, Sensual Contentment has had a falling out with Dexta Daps, but the company is pressing along with the rollout of one of the products, the Jamming Rose, on August 28. Preorders are available now through the company’s website, sensualcontentment.com.

“We couldn’t come to an agreement that made sense for both parties. The Jammin Rose is preloaded with songs, no sound comes from it, just preloaded with the rhythms of the various sexy dancehall songs. We are working on making it available to where it works with the song of the person’s choice. But we’re not using Bluetooth because of the reviews females had on it,” Reid said.

The product works just like the regular Rose, a popular adult sex toy on the market.

“But with ours you can scan the QR code as an option to listen to the song while it’s vibrating on you. So you will press the track and the button on the toy simultaneously. The girl can then imagine making love to the singer’s songs, while feeling the vibration and song. Choose to control the toys yourself or let your tunes take control, variating the sensations based on the cadence of the beat,” Reid said.

The QR code takes the user to a public list of pre-loaded vibrations for various sexually charged dancehall songs. In the meantime, the company has landed a licensing deal with a producer called Wav to use the rhythm for a popular Dexta Daps song called ‘Forever’.

“Legally, we are covered as we are using the riddim, nothing else, the user can imagine the rest,” he said.

The company is seeking to forge deals with other dancehall and reggae artistes to expand the brand.

“At the moment we aren’t in deals with any artists but we have a few in mind that we would like to collaborate with. Other than self pleasure we also have the vision of making it a fan base novelty. Giving fans a opportunity to be with their favorite artists behind closed doors doing whatever they desire,” Reid said

