Teejay Thanks Trinidad, Rates Trinibad Music

Timoy “Teejay” Jones is thanking Trinidad and Tobago for supporting his music and career, and promises “a performance like never before seen” when he headlines the Magnum Xplosion ‘Summer Stage’ concert, scheduled for next Saturday, August 19, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

“Trinidad has always been my place,” he told Overtime Media. “Long before this Drift thing. Trinidad was the first place where Teejay really buss underground – now people all over know about Teejay, but it was Trinidad seed that grow since 2016 and make it a bigger scene, so I am always grateful and must give uno ratings and respect as Trinidad has always been supportive to Teejay.”

Teejay recently signed a major label recording and publishing contract with Warner Music and his latest single, Drift has been on heavy rotation around the region for the past two months.

His 2023 bio lists Trinibad Music Pioneer, Richard “DJ Pun” Romano as the first DJ to put his music on regular rotation when he played on Boom Champions 94.1 FM radio in Trinidad some years ago. Romano recalls the potential he heard then, which the world can now see on display from the Montego Bay-native.

“Good music is good music,” said Romano, “and from early I could hear the difference with his style and flow and the words he used and how he phrases his bars. I’m definitely not surprised he has become so successful, and I believe he will reach even further in time to come. Big up Teejay and all crews – yuh done know we inside de Magnum Summer Stage Xplosion next weekend.”

Teejay Xplosion 2019

Following a three-year hiatus, the Magnum Xplosion concert returns to Trinidad with a star-studded cast of the region’s top dancehall acts, including Teejay, Jada Kingdom, Valiant, Jahshii, and Skeng.

In keeping with Magnum Tonic Wine’s support of the Dancehall industry, the event also presents a showcase opportunity for several local dancehall acts. Thirty (30) local acts were chosen from an online submission pool and these acts compete every Sunday evening live on MYOBTT’s Instagram page for the opportunity to win the following grand prizes: TT$10,000 cash, guaranteed radio play on SLAM 100.5 fm, a trip to Jamaica to record a song produced by @romeichentertainment and a live performance slot at the Magnum Xplosion Summer Stage Concert.

For Teejay, it’s akin to a coming home party that will validate and show appreciation for all the support he has been given. The “Up Top Boss” has been busy promoting “Drift” which has already amassed over 8 million views in less than 8 weeks and continues to receive heavy rotation and requests live and on radio stations everywhere.

Teejay revealed that plans are in place to promote the song in the major first-world markets and he also plans to go all out for his fans here in Trinidad. The Solid Agency Management client also shared positive thoughts on the Trinibad genre.

“It’s going to be massive yuh know,” said Teejay. “Me rate how Trinidad ah create dem own thing called Trinibad and the moment you create something, and people have to work with it, that’s good… and people have to work with it now. Trinidad music been exploring and exploding fi years and uno know how fi party like no other place, so just know say fi de Magnum show: it’s going to a vibe. Teejay is coming to deliver a performance like never before – just straight energy!”