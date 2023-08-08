Tami Chin Lauds Husband Wayne Marshall For His National Award

Tami Chin says her husband Wayne Marshall deserves a week of curtsies for his outstanding achievement as a recipient of the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) national award.

Wayne ‘Marshall’ Mitchell, 43, was named among the 125 Jamaicans who will be honored at this year’s national honors ceremony on National Heroes Day this October for service above and beyond the call of duty.

The Reggae music staple is one of the 36 recipients who will be honored with the OD (Officer Class), including fellow entertainer Omar ‘Tarrus’ Riley.

Notably, the ‘Queen of Reggae’ Marcia Griffiths will also be honored with the prestigious Order of Jamaica for her significant contribution to the Reggae industry both locally and internationally.

Proud wifey, Tami Chin Mitchell, 40, was overcome with admiration for her husband in an Instagram post shared yesterday.

“Congratulations to this man right here. @waynemarsheezy. In your 25 years of music…not only have you created an incredible body of work that literally spans decades, you have remained YOU through it all,” she wrote.

Tami described Wayne as a true “friend to everyone” as he has always shown genuine happiness to see others thrive in their endeavors. She also commended him for being a role model to the new generation of musical talents in the industry. “I see the next generation of artists not only looking up to you for your career but the man you are to your family. That in itself is such an achievement,” she wrote.

The mom of 4 further summed up her husband as “Dedicated. Devoted. Committed. Hardworking. Determined. Faithful” and shared a touching memory that exemplified these qualities.

“You said to me the other day “this is what I’ve done my whole life, I’ve never had another job” and that made my heart swell in my chest,” she wrote. “This is how I know you. And even though you have weathered many storms and overcome every obstacle, you are still here and there is still more to do.”

“So, my love, keep being exactly who you are, keep trodding the path and keep expecting new opportunities to appear while you keep rising to the occasion,” she said.

Though she shared how proud the family was of Wayne’s huge feat, no one is more impressed than her. In fact, Chin promised to roll out the red carpet treatment for the Glory to God singer this week and treat him like the royal that he is.

“Congratulations on receiving a National Award Wayne Mitchell OD… and NO, I will not curtsy 😂 ok maybe just for this week,” she joked.

Tami’s Instagram post also took followers down memory lane with a series of photos of Wayne Marshall during his earlier years as a burgeoning Dancehall artist to becoming the Gospel singer he is today – (swipe).

The Marshall Town singer responded to the congratulatory post made by his wife of 14 years and thanked her for being instrumental in his journey. “This is the type of caption that chat gpt can’t give you. This is straight from the heart. I couldn’t do it without you by my side my love. It’s just the beginning,” he said.

Friends and fans of the entertainer also took the opportunity to toast his big achievement. Fellow artist Jesse Royal wrote, “Believe Me When I say Marshi is one of the few Real Role Models we have!!! Music nice but it’s important to simply be Good person!!! Maximum respect to the entire family!!! Love is lovely.”

Romain Virgo noted he has always been a fan of Marshall’s work. “Big Big Congratulations fam!!!! 💯 This is a huge accomplishment! It’s a very proud moment as a fan and supporter of your work. Keep on doing the great work bredda. Much more to come ✊🏾😁🙌🏾🏅,” he said.

While sister-in-law Tessanne Chin wrote, “Well deserved @waynemarsheezy 🙌👏🔥”

Other fans commented, “Congrats Sir Wayne!!! Well deserved and thankful for all your legendary contributions to the culture!! 🙌🏾🥂🔥🥳🤩,” and “Congratulations. Exemplar to all the young Jamaican men.”

The music star was deeply touched by the overflow of tributes and regards, he once again commented on Tami’s post to say, “I’m reading through all these comments and feeling so grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Moments like these make it all worth it. Thank you 🇯🇲🏅.”

Tami and Wayne will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this September. They now have four children, Jaxen, Atlas, Oz, and just last year welcomed baby Ivy Arrow to the family.