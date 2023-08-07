Michael Rainey Jr. Performs Vybz Kartel’s ‘Benz Punany’ On Stage In Jamaica

Jamaican-American actor Michael Rainey Jr. proves once again how much of a Vybz Kartel fan he is, as seen in a recent performance of the deejay’s Benz Punany during a trip to Jamaica.

The Power actor, 22, who is a self-professed Gaza fan, citing the Teacha and his former students Tommy Lee Sparta and Popcaan among his favorite Dancehall stars, was seen on a small stage singing a smooth rendition of Kartel’s Benz Punany, released in 2011.

“50 man a rev-rev yuh body, Dat mean seh yuh p*m p*m a taxi. Hmm, Mi fi mek 51 but mi nuh want it, mi a request di gyal wid Benz punany,” he sang in the song’s chorus without a hitch.

If you thought he was stopping there, the Power actor continued to deliver more of the Worl’ Boss’ lewd lyrics: “Yuh pv$$y good and it nuh wear and it nuh tear, Yuh chassis ready, chassis ready fi mi steer, Di V12 inna yuh underwear …”

The crowd was heard cheering on the young actor in full endorsement of his performance.

“Bap bap bap 🔥” responded an Instagram follower on the post shared by The Jasmine Brand, while another said, “Let’s go king🫶🏿😎”

Another person reminded folks, “Don’t forget dude is Jamaican 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲”

Ofcourse, Rainey’s performance was spotted by many Gaza fans, one of whom wrote, “🇯🇲 Gaza forever.”

Another mentioned that the incarcerated Dancehall entertainer would have beamed with pride upon seeing the young actor cover his track. “Lmaooo Kartel would be proud 😂❤️❤️❤️,” the person said.

Rainey, who is of Jamaican heritage on his mother’s side, has been quite outspoken about his love for the Worl Boss in the past. Back in 2018, a 17-year-old Michael told the Jamaica Star that though he understood the seriousness of Kartel’s murder trial, he hoped, like many Jamaicans, that he would be set free. “I hope he gets out. I like Vybz Kartel. He’s a good artist,” he said.

Fast forward to 2021, the Barber Shop actor was dealt a slew of death threats from Alkaline fans after he made a series of IG Story posts comparing the Champion Boy and Vybz Kartel.

At the time, Rainy had posted a pic of the Vendetta deejay from his Ardenne High School days with the caption, “Kartel Was Running Road When This Pic Was Taken N This N—a Think Him And Kartel A Size,” with a few laughing emojis, which didn’t sit well with Alkaline fans.

Among the slights were “I think it’s time for you to shut the f— up,” as well as “He should clip yo a— the next time you come go to Jamaica”, even though Alkaline resides overseas.

Kartel quickly came to Rainey’s defense, stating in an IG Story of his own, “Those are fake threats don’t pay dem no mind….just a bunch of wanna be angry fans, dem gaza imitation dem GCity #power ful @michaelraineyjr.”

It would appear Vybz Kartel is also a fan of the American movie star. For his 19th birthday in 2020, the Fever deejay gave a special shoutout to Rainey on IG, stating, “HAPPY BELATED G-DAY MICHAEL!!!! 🤜🏾🤘🏾MORE LIFE N BLESSINGS 🍷🍾🥂.”

Michael Rainey Jr. is best known for his role as Tariq St. Patrick on the hit TV show Power and Power Book II: Ghost, which is executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent. He also starred as Michael Burset in Orange Is the New Black, and Jalen in Barbershop: The Next Cut.