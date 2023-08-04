Kranium’s Five Tips For Having A ‘Vibes’ Weekend

He’s known as the ‘Melody Gad’, but Kranium also considers himself an authority figure on how to have a good time.

“I feel like mi is a party man – I love partying,” the famed singer told DancehallMag. “I love to hear waah gwaan, I love see waah gwaan, so, what makes me sure I’m a good time is I know how to party. Mi know how fi have a good time.”

He captures this on his latest release Vibes Weekend, a three-minute ghetto love story by his own admission, but also his blueprint on how to experience Dancehall culture. The 300K-directed visuals see the hitmaker kicking it with his crew, including producer CJ The Chemist, for a day-into-night rave of partying, ends-hopping, and sexy innuendos.

With the weekend upon us, Kranium popped in to share five tips on ensuring it passes the vibes check.

1. Good Liquor

Weh yuh thinking? What you drinking then?

It’s what Kranium sings as he takes his sweet thang for a wild and whimsical weekend. “I would say, obviously, liquor haffi involve in having a ‘vibes weekend’,” he said.

As for his go-to: “Me is a white liquor man still. The brown just kick it up a notch, mi nah go lie, but some white liquor and some brown liquor haffi inna the mix.”

2. Good energy

Describing himself as someone who has “good energy and good vibes”, Kranium believes your company can make or break an enjoyable weekend. “I think people overuse the word ‘good energy’ but I say this to mean having a proper setting of just great energy.”

He’s usually work-focused on tour, but says he’ll touch the road in specific spots where he’s experienced this kind of energy.

“I always treat it like a business but I have favourite places that I go, like anytime I touch down in Ghana, mi haffi go pon the road. London, Australia, certain places, definitely. Once mi touch the grung, mi haffi mek it outside.”

3. Fun and games

Another non-negotiable for Kranium for having an unforgettable weekend is spicing things up with a variety of games. His criteria?

“Whatever brings out laughter and just fun,” he said.

4. Good music

For Kranium, music sets the tone for whatever atmosphere you’re trying to curate.

“It has to be the right selection of music because I feel like music sets the pace of every energy or every vibe or every settings, gathering or whatever. I feel like music is very important.”

Trailing off into his inner DJ (or just being a fan of music), he ribboned a setlist.

“I feel we all have to start from the roots-rock reggae, and then depending on the time of the day, go to some 90s dancehall, then early 2000s.”

Kranium

5. Good conversation

With drinks pouring, good vibes flowing and games playing in an environment of sweet music, you’re all set for Kranium’s final tip for having a ‘vibes weekend’ – good conversation!

On that note, check out his chat with DancehallMag for the full scoop about the song, his unpredictable creative process and soaring with a catalogue of “creepers”.