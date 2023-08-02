Cedella Marley Hailed As Reggae Girlz Reach FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Stage For First Time

Reggae Girlz benefactor Cedella Marley is being thanked profusely for her unwavering support to the Jamaican national women’s football team, even as she praised the players for creating history after they advanced to the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 for the first time, after holding Brazil to a 0-0 draw this morning.

Cedella, who came to the rescue of the Reggae Girlz in 2014 after her son Skip, showed her a flyer which said that said Jamaica’s national women’s team needed help, was hailed for standing up the team when the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) at one point, wanted to scrap the women’s team.

Cedella Marley

Today, magnanimous in victory, she also marvelled at the fact that the women had not conceded any goals so far.

“HISTORY MADE 💚 THE REGGAE GIRLZ ADVANCE TO THE ROUND 16 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER 🇯🇲. SO PROUD. 3 games played. Not a single goal conceded 🔥🔥. Reggae Girlz to the world 🔥🔥🇯🇲🌎🌎 #FIFAWomensWorldCup,” she shared on her Instagram page shortly after the historic feat.



“To Marta and the entire Brazilian team…. We love you. Family forever 🙏🏾,” she added in consoling the South American team’s all-time record goal-scorer and six-time FIFA Player of the Year awardee and her team.

Prior to 2014, Cedella had been unaware of the existence of the national women’s football team, as it had been cancelled by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) in 2010, when the governing body stopped funding women’s programmes on the island.

This action by the JFF had also meant that the team, which had no FIFA ranking, could not compete in qualifying matches for the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

Cedella had sprung into action, approaching the JFF to offer assistance, and was subsequently designated a team ambassador.

Accordingly, her first plan of action was to raise both awareness and funding for the team. She coopted her brothers Stephen and Damian, who teamed up with her to record the Dancehall song Strike Hard in support of the footballers. A crowdfunding campaign was also launched, which raised more than US$50,000 for the 2015 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Cedella, who had, in the past, said she initially found it difficult to get sponsors to come on board, as many held on to the notion that football was not a sport for women. Nevertheless, with the backing of the Marley family, the Reggae Girlz ascended from being virtually non-existent, to qualifying for the World Cup in June 2019, and became the first Caribbean team to play at the Women’s World Cup held in France that year.

In reacting to her celebratory post, her fans lauded her as a champion of champions.

“If it wasn’t for you! Oh my goodness, if it wasn’t for you!!! Thank you for carrying the team on your back, for carrying the pride n joy of our team in your heart. Thank you for all you did, you’ve given so many little girls hope! ❤️,” aceraineown said.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for believing in our girls and backing up that belief with the investment of your love, time, and resources,” garveygirlworld said, while another woman added: “You deserve an award for helping the girls to get to this level…you believed in our #Reggaegirlz when many didn’t. Massive congrats to you and your team as well… One love”.

Also hailing the Reggae Girlz was Dancehall deejay and former national youth footballer Cham, who shared a video clip of the Reggae Girlz celebrating at the end of the game and described it as a national “Emancipendence’ gift.

“Our Girls Defended Like Lions And Cried Tears Of Joy!!

Hug Up Dat Brazil… This Is Jamaica Emancipation And Independence Gift Inna One!! We Love You Ladies!!!!” he said.

Sports and Entertainment Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange who was tuned in to the game, also sang her praises for the women, noting that their feat brought her to tears and was the greatest feat in the history of Jamaican football.

“More history from the Reggae Girlz. We are in the last 16 in the 2023 Female World Cup. I could not help shedding a few tears. Tears of joy. These have been magnificent performances by the Reggae Girlz for Jamaica in this World Cup. Words can hardly describe how well they have done. This is undoubtedly the proudest moment so far in Jamaica’s football history. We love you #ReggaeGirlz,” she noted on Instagram.

Dancehall singer Wayne Marshall also was among the celebrities who basked in the success of the national footballers.

“How great is this moment in Jamaicas sporting history 🇯🇲🏆,” he noted.