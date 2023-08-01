Isat Buchanan Says “Sorry” To DPP Paula Llewellyn Over “Crude” Remarks

A day after resigning as chairman of the People’s National Party’s Human Rights Commission, attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan has also apologised for his lewd references to the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn on an online platform on the weekend.

His apology came after a furore that ensued after he, during a discussion surrounding the debate about an increase in the retirement age for the DPP and the Auditor General, described Vybz Kartel’s song The Menace as a “poetic rendition, that has Shakespearian marvel” and said that the line “speaking of c-cky, hey Paula, go suck a d-ck!’ was a verse from Vybz Kartel aimed at the DPP.

On Emancipation Day, Buchanan, who came under harsh rebuke from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ); Immediate past president of the Jamaica Bar Association (JAMBAR), Alexander Williams and other colleagues in the legal fraternity, and Entertainment and Gender Affairs Minister Olivia Grange, proffered an apology and expressed regret.

“I have considered the statement I made on a YouTube channel I was co-hosting extensively. Though I am a believer in free speech, I do recognise, now more than before, the importance of preserving public civility and mutual respect in how we engage with each other as a society,” Buchanan noted in a release.

“My comments and use of the song reference are indeed unfortunate, and for that, I unequivocally apologize. I specifically wish to indicate to Ms. Llewelyn that I deeply regret this and I am truly sorry. Advocating for freedom of speech and expression does not stand mutually exclusive with demonstrating exemplary decorum throughout public channels. One love Isat,” the attorney added.

Yesterday the PSOJ had called for the General Legal Council and the JAMBAR to take “punitive and/or disciplinary measures” against Buchanan, for what the organisation described as his “venomous and misogynistic attack against the DPP”.

“Such demeaning statements directed at the individual tasked with leading our fight against criminals are wholly unacceptable and starkly contrary to all standards of civility and respect… It is essential that the legal profession maintains the highest ethical standards, and actions that undermine the dignity of public office must not go unaddressed,” it added, in denouncing Buchanan’s actions.

Also on Monday, attorney Neco Pagon had explained that Buchanan’s utterances could be grounds for disciplinary action, “with regard to breaches of professional conduct”. Immediate Past president of JAMBAR, Alexander Williams, described Buchanan’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Attorney-at-law Shauna-Gay Mitchell had also decried Buchanan’s behaviour, pointing out that Jamaica was highly misogynistic Jamaica and rife with abuse of females, while the PNP’s Women’s Movement had also condemned Buchanan’s actions, declaring that his behaviour goes “against the principles and values that our party upholds”.

Minister Grange, for her part, had come out swinging at Buchanan, in an early morning press release, rebuking him for what she described as the “misogynistic, crude, nasty, sexist, low and disgraceful language” he had uttered.

She had also called on Peoples National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding to “immediately fire” Buchanan, from his post as Human Rights Commission chairman. Grange had also accused Buchanan of making the misogynistic remarks “under the guise of quoting his client who’s incarcerated for murder”.

The former Specs/Shang executive had said she would be inviting the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council to “immediately probe Isat Buchanan for breach of the canons of the profession”.



