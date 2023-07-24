Masicka Calls On Chronic Law, Yaksta For Back To School Event In His Hometown

Dancehall star Masicka is ensuring the kids in his hometown of Portmore are equipped and geared before heading back into the classroom come this September.

The Leader deejay, through his ‘Umbrellas Up Foundation’, recruited fellow acts Chronic Law, Yaksta Bush Lawd, Nervz, and a few other young artists to raise proceeds for the back-to-school initiative.

On Thursday, days before his impressive performance at Reggae Sumfest, Masicka, and his celebrity friends delivered a star-studded show to entertain a horde of cheering fans in the St. Catherine community.

For Yaksta, participating in the cause was a no-brainer. “That’s a must for a star they made us what we are so we make them feel appreciated for changing our lives. The proceeds was from Masicka and his camp but as musical brothers, myself and Chronic Law and extension of new voices lent a helping hand to support his cause”, Bush Lawd shared with Kaboom Magazine.

Further adding, “The youth was once us and as advocates of the new generation, it’s our business to make sure the youths are led in a correct accord.”

On Saturday, Masicka delivered one of the night’s standout performances at Reggae Sumfest 2023. The 1Syde artist who declared, “Mi a di baddest artiste in ah Jamaica” took the stage, following the Uptop Boss, Teejay, to perform a catalog of his tracks in a one-hour-long set.

Masicka’s latest track Tyrant, which dropped just over a month ago, was received well by Sumfest fans. Since its May release, the track has accumulated more than 6.1 million YouTube views.

Fans of the deejay will be happy to know that his sophomore album will be released this year. Though he did not specify the date, Masicka said it is complete and waiting to be packaged for a sendoff to his supporters.

In the meantime, the Umbrella deejay is keeping busy with several upcoming performances. Next week, he will perform at Heaven on Earth – an All White Party in Maryland on July 30, then later at Guyana Cup in Guyana on August 13, and the O2 Arena in London on September 15.