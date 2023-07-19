Beenie Man Misses Japan Performance Because Of Travel Issues

Beenie Man missed the “Far East Reggae Cruise” because he was unable to make a connecting flight from Canada to Japan. The cruise, organized by Mighty Crown abroad the luxurious MSC Bellissima, set sail without Beenie on July 15 from Japan and will arrive in Korea on July 20.

Mighty Crown noted that they had paid Beenie his performance fees and that his Japanese visa was ready. However, they only learned about the travel issue right before the cruise was set to depart.

Shawn Baptiste, head of the Cigar Records, a St. Croix-based management company, apologized to fans for the Who Am I deejay’s absence.

“We apologize to Beenie Man’s fans but the situation couldn’t be resolved. He was unable to get his Canadian visa in time to make the connecting flight to Japan. The show was booked through his previous management and they dropped the ball,” Baptiste told DancehallMag.

Beenie signed with Baptise in March.

“We’re trying to cushion the impact from this setback,” he added.

Top acts for the cruise included Freddie McGregor, Barrington Levy, Beenie Man, Wayne Wonder, TOK, Ruff Kutt Band, Rory Stone Love, Massive B and DJ Puffy, amongst others.

The cruise was dubbed a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience on Japan’s first-ever music cruise’, as they commemorate their sound’s forthcoming retirement. The cruise was a jewel in the crown which formed part of Mighty Crown’s “The Final Round Tour,” which has been abuzz since kicking off with David Rodigan in Japan in March, and Bermuda in April.

The stellar, 6-day, 5-night themed cruise will feature performances from leading Jamaican and Japanese reggae and dancehall artists and sound systems, and will offer cruisers a delightful fusion of music, food, and culture.

MSC Bellissima’s colossal size allows the Far East Reggae Cruise to accommodate thousands of passengers. As performances unfold on multiple stages throughout the ship, guests can bask in reggae and dancehall music and culture with a “Far East” twist.

Earlier this year, Beenie Man had suggested that he wanted to travel to the United States to work, and revealed that he has also been booked for summer events in the North American country.

Baptiste said that the King of the Dancehall previously had communication issues with his management, which is now fixed with their deal.