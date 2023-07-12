Teejay, Ding Dong Pledge Support For The Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artists Teejay and Ding Dong made special guest appearances at a special victory celebration/send off held at The Summit in New Kington for the Sunshine Girls, Jamaica’s netball team, before they jet off to compete at the upcoming Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, had invited the two artists and they had the girls on their feet dancing and enjoying themselves at the event.

“Teejay pledged 500,000 towards the netball team, while Ding Dong pledged 600 US. The artists had heard that the Sunshine Girls had been asking for support and made the pledges, it was a great gesture from both of them,” a member of Grange’s public relations team told DancehallMag.

The netball team heads off to Netball World Championships in South Africa on Friday.

“The send off function was also a victory celebration for the Sunshine Girls as the team won gold at the recent Central American and Caribbean Games where netball was included as an event for the first time,” the public relations team member said.

The Sunshine Girls will be one of 16 teams vying for the trophy at the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

They are drawn in pool ‘C’ along with the hosts, Sri Lanka and Wales.

The Sunshine Girls are the country’s most successful national team and are seeking to better their historic silver medal achieved at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in 2022, and hunt their first table-topping performance at this level.

Jamaica is currently ranked fourth in the world behind Australia, New Zealand, and England