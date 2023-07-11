Tommy Lee Sparta Announces ‘The Freedom Tour,’ Set For Africa And Europe

Dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta has announced his first tour since his release from prison earlier this year.

According to Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell Jr., ‘The Freedom Tour’ is being organized by Roots Vibes Promotion, and will see the Psycho singer bringing his “electrifying energy” and “captivating performances” to parts of Europe and Africa, from October 26 to November 30.

“I will be hitting the stage in various countries across Europe including Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, France and Denmark”, Russell Jr. noted in an Instagram post last Saturday, promising fans a chance to create “unforgettable memories together.”

He also revealed that for the African leg of the tour, he intends to hit a few notable spots, including Kenya and Ghana.

“I am also super excited to share that we will be heading to… Kenya, Gambia and Ghana. Get ready!! We’re going to have an absolute blast together!” shared the former Portmore Empire deejay.

In November 2020, Sparta had announced an Africa and European tour dubbed the “Under Vibes Tour” with dates between March 1, 2021 and May 12, 2021. However, he was arrested for gun possession in December of that year.

The deejay was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released early on March 23 this year.

Underscoring his excitement at the upcoming tour, Tommy Lee wrapped the announcement with a promise to his eagerly awaiting fans. “I can’t wait to see you all and share the vibes with each and every one of you. This tour is going to be a celebration of music, culture and unity that you won’t want to miss,” he explained.

In the meantime, Tommy Lee Sparta is preparing to make a grand return to the Sumfest stage come July 21 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay. He is expected to share the night with other marquee acts, including Valiant and Chronic Law.

The singer had notoriously been barred from performing at the festival under directives from the Police High Command, who had expressed their intent to question him regarding an uptick in crime in the volatile community of Flanker, St. James back in 2015.

Further hindering the star’s ability to perform at the festival was his eventual incarceration in 2021. He was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and possession of illegal ammunition.