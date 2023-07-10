Bernice Burgos Does Jamaica “Island Gyal” Style

Bernice Burgos is in Jamaica enjoying the latest hit music and “Island gyal” life – and as expected, getting lots of stares in the process.

The celebrity model/video vixen arrived on the island earlier this week ahead of hosting ‘Tropical Bliss’ – an event held at the Beach Club in Montego Bay on Saturday (July 8).

Burgos, 43, checked in at the popular S Hotel and was spotted patronizing some local fruit vendors in town.

“What’s your favorite fruit? Mine is mango🥭,” she teased in an Instagram post on Friday while wearing a sexy two-piece Fashionova bikini and Chanel slides.

Baring lots of skin, the influencer paired her green swimsuit with a white cover shirt and got herself a “Jamaica” cap to pull off her ‘island girl’ swag.

“Island ting, island girl,” she announced in a TikTok clip while stepping through the market with her mini entourage of girlfriends.

Burgos visited several fruit stalls where, for the first time, she had “honey banana”, along with sugarcane and banana bread. Later, she showed off a lunch box of braised oxtail with rice and peas, and ripe plantains.

Not only did she get a taste of some of Jamaica’s local cuisine but also the music. For her night out at Tropical Bliss, the Fashionova ambassador shared a short video clip – pre-show – to the tune of Teejay’s summer hit Drift, wearing another revealing ensemble and once again showing off her bodacious curves.

In her post, captioned, “Island gyal🌴,” Bernice wore a one-sleeve twist front crop top and matching mini-skirt with side twist detail that demanded everyone’s attention, including the Drift song creator himself, Teejay, who remarked, “Drift.”

Another local artist, Charly Black excitedly commented, “Hot gal @realberniceburgos deh pon the grung 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.”

Rapper Latto exclaimed, “WOWWOWOWOWW,” while others added, “DAMNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN 🤤🤤😍😍😍😍😍😍,” “Love you like a Jamaican Beef patty 😍,” and, “Bernice so damn fine 😍😍😍😍😍.”

While partying at the Beach Club, Bernice hung out with reality star India Love and other friends in VIP, enjoying more Dancehall beats from the featured disc jockeys.

Bernice, a Bronx New York native, is popularly known for being a video vixen and social media influencer to now being a respected figure in the fashion and modeling industries. At the start of her career, she was featured in magazines such as SHOW and XXL. She is a Fashionova ambassador and is the CEO of her own fashion brand ‘Bold and Beautiful’.

Also back in her hay day, Burgos appeared in several memorable music videos for artists such as J. Cole (Work Out), Rick Ross (Diced Pineapples featuring Wale, and Drake), Young M.A. (Stubborn Ass), and DJ Khaled (Do You Mind featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future, and Rick Ross).