Busy Signal Talks Covers And Remixes, Says ‘Jamaica Love’ Is The Country’s Unofficial Anthem

Dancehall star Busy Signal, known for original hits like Stay So, Dolla Van, and Come Over (Missing You), is also noted for infusing new energy into both classic and contemporary songs.

One such track is the unofficial remix for Jamaica Love, which according to Busy, holds a special place at patriotic celebrations, whether at home or within the diaspora. The song was a spin on Jay-Z and English singer Mr. Hudson’s 2010 song Young Forever, itself a reinterpretation of Alphaville’s 1984 song Forever Young.

“I consistently do remix…matter of fact, one of the biggest songs right now weh considered as street anthem—no disrespect to our Anthem here in Jamaica—was when mi do di ‘mi love Jamaica an’ mi nah sell out…’,” Busy Signal told DancehallMag.

“Jay-Z cyaa buy da song deh… it’s not on Spotify because it’s a remix. I don’t have the rights to do it, an’ it jus’ live an’ people can’t forget that song. Easily mi can have dat as one ah mi classics,” he added.

Over his extensive career, Busy has released many songs that were covers, remixes, or otherwise inspired by other musicians’ songs, including but not limited to:

He and Rotimi linked up back in February when the celebrity was on the island for a Valentine’s Day concert at the Plantation Cove in St Ann.

Busy said his In My Bed refix was what caught Rotimi’s attention.

“I did a song with him for his album, an’ him ah do a show ah Jamaica an’ call mi an’ ah seh if mi can pass through, an’ I came to Jamaica the day of the event…mi jus’ go in an pass through—show mi face fi couple minutes. It was nice!” the singer said.

In April, Afrobeats star Rema declared how pleased he was with the Jamaican entertainer’s spin on Calm Down during an episode of Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.

“That’s hard. I swear that’s hard!” Rema said. “So, so hard. It blew my mind, blew my mind.”

Rema listening to Busy Signal's Remix of Calm Down for the first time pic.twitter.com/xQRGJ29dZq — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 6, 2023

Busy explained that he’s deliberate in choosing the projects he hops onto based on the demands of the diaspora.

If he likes a track, he sometimes reaches out to an artist personally so that they can work together.

“Wi jus’ hear di sumn dem, like di sumn dem an’ reach out inna di DM and from there suh artist an’ artist…we bypass record company, we bypass A&R,” he told DancehallMag.

“Wi go out inna di world guh find out seh when di people dem ah listen an’ dem find out seh yeah, quality music! Especially when yuh put in ear piece an’ yuh inna di music yah guh hear everything…We want wi ting pon ah level where it’s quality music, consistently. Mi really put in the attention to detail throughout this career,” he said.

His latest project is a collaboration with Christopher Martin and Bounty titled the It’s Guaranteed Remix.