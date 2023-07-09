Omi Mourns The Loss Of His Mother

Cheerleader hitmaker Omi is mourning the loss of his mother. The singer took to social media on Saturday to share the news.

“It took me this long to publicly announce the passing of my dear mother,” he started. “I guess I was afraid the R.I.Ps and condolences would confirm that this was our reality. I guess a part of me was hoping that morning would come and I would wake up from this terrible nightmare, but morning is taking a while. It’s either that or…this IS our reality.”

Singer Omi with his late mother

It feels like yesterday that the artist pleaded with his mother to fight through ailment. In a Mother’s Day post in May, Omi shared images with his family, saluting his Queen while opening up about her health issues.

“To my first Queen, the woman who brought me into this realm, love is not enough to express what I feel for you,” he said. “These past few months have been really difficult to handle as I watch your health slowly declining and the prayers and well wishes keep coming in, with every moment that passes I can feel my faith being tested but I believe you are in God’s favor. Please do not give up mommy because we won’t.”

In his grief, Omi expressed gratitude for being able to provide for his mother before she transitioned.

“I thank God for granting me the opportunity to fulfill the promises I made to you years ago which was to take care of you and to make you proud as you have taken care of us and made us proud,” he said. “I hope when the administrator reads your records and accolades at the gates of heaven, great emphasis will be placed on ‘loving mother’ as you were to so many. Sleep well my old lady, your task is complete.”

Condolatory messages have been pouring in from fans worldover, even from his peers.

“This have to be the toughest moment in you life my brother but our hearts and prayers goes out to you and the entire family,” singer Romain Virgo said.

“My condolences again my bro,” said Tulox.

Entertainers Ce’Cile and Tanya Stephens dropped heart emojis to show their support.

Before the news hit, Omi was busy promoting his latest project T.M.I, a summer-oozing tune produced by Oufah Music. The record came after a brief hiatus from music to spend time with his own family.

Omi pictured with his son

“I took a year off to bond with you, my young prince, and it was well worth it,” he shared on Instagram.