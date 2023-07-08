MECA Nightclub Clears Itself From Jahshii Shooting Incident

Whirlwind Entertainment, operator of popular Kingston nightclub MECA, is absolving itself from the shooting incident involving Dancehall artist Jahshii on Friday morning.

Going live yesterday from the establishment based inside the Marketplace on Constant Spring Road, St. Andrew, Dancehall Queen Carlene, who forms part of the Whirlwind team, dispelled reports that the drama started at the club where Jahshii celebrated his 22nd birthday.

“There was absolutely no shooting at MECA nightclub last night, or any other night,” Smith said. “Jahshii did have his birthday party here and it was awesome. He had a great time celebrating his birthday. He chose the club, had his VIP tables and stuff. All the people who normally come to Triple Thursdays was here. There was absolutely nothing wrong here last night.”

Jahshii is no stranger to the club, and usually occupies a private spot upstairs which was the case that night. Smith said the event unfolded without “a push or shove” and that everyone left when it ended at 4 a.m.

According to police, it was about 4:15 a.m. when Jahshii and company were exiting the Marketplace when men rode up on bikes and shot at the vehicle on Constant Spring Road. The entertainer escaped unharmed, but six people were shot and subsequently treated at the hospital.

“I’m so happy that he wasn’t hurt because that was so unscrupulous,” Smith said. “Why you choose the boy birthday fi put him through that? Unno sort it out on unno own in another way that doesn’t include violence. I’m so happy no fatalities happened.”

Smith, who has been active at recent protests against violence towards women and children, added, “Jahshii please be careful. The country we live in does have concerns (as the) crime and violence is getting out of whack, so, please, you’re a young artist. I wouldn’t want to see nothing wrong with him. I don’t know him personally but he’s a Jamaican that’s carrying the flag. Amicably find the source of whatever is happening.”

The incident comes a month after the slaying of 45-year-old businessman Omar ‘Romie’ Wright in Grant’s Pen, St. Andrew. Rumors had swirled that Jahshii was involved after Wright allegedly threw water at Jahshii’s mother.

The deejay, whose given name is Mluleki Clarke, was questioned and released by police after his attorney King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, took him in for an interview.

His mother, Lorna Henry, has since said she had no altercations with the deceased.