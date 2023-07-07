Teejay Named FLOW Summa Campaign Brand Ambassador

Dancehall artist TeeJay has been announced as the FLOW Summa Campaign Brand Ambassador.

The news broke earlier today, as the telecommunications agency launched the promotion with a party in Kingston.

Speaking to DancehallMag about the agreement, Teejay said he welcomed the deal and is looking to tap into the corporate market.

“Ah jus’ di work enuh. It’s called networking and promoting myself. Yuh know that’s different promotion, yuh know that’s worldwide—that’s out the box things. I’m always glad and willingly open to work for any corporate company,” he said.

Just last November, the singer, whose given name is Timoy Jones was named as a brand ambassador for Youths For Excellence (YFE), a non-profit organisation that provides opportunities for underprivileged children and their families in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines and the USA.

The organization, since its founding in 2015, has provided assistance to over 12,000 children across the region via healthcare, nutrition, educational content and resources while providing skills training and job placement opportunities for their caregivers.

Last month, Teejay signed a publishing and record deals with Warner Music Group and Warner Records.

He is currently managed by Sharon Burke’s Solid Agency, this coming after his exit from Romeich Entertainment.

TeeJay emerged on the Dancehall scene in 2009 with the single Starlight.

In 2012, he released tracks such as My Life, Summer Time, Living My Life and Move From Deh. During that period, Teejay joined forces with Ryme Minista and other Montego Bay artists where they started a music ensemble, for which he did the studio engineering work, on songs such as Rhyme Minista’s Killaz and Killaz.

Following his performance at Reggae Sumfest in 2018, Teejay caught Romeich Major’s eye and later joined the entertainment management family with Ding Dong and Shenseea as stablemates.

TeeJay started his own label, Top Braff Music, in 2019, and is best known for his songs From Rags To Riches, Unfaithful Games, Owna Lane, Henne & Weed, Uptop Boss, Up Top, People, and most recently Drift.

He has an upcoming EP titled I Am Chippy.