Demarco Defends Self-Defense Tactics On ‘Charge Fi Yuh’

Dancehall artist Demarco is advocating aggressive self-defense on his latest single “Charge Fi Yuh.”

Produced by Ajal and written by the versatile entertainer, the track delves into the crucial yet controversial subject of personal safety and security in these turbulent times.

Throughout the song, the Good Book singer advocates for self-defense in the face of potentially life-threatening situations.

He deejays: “Watch di greet weh dem gi yuh, p***y wah yuh dead and nah nuh reason fi kill yuh / pay attention pon di field when yuh dribble before yuh tek mi three mi believe inna prison / God know! it suh easy fi missing, mi nuh start war but mi wi squeeze it fi sitt’n /”

Demarco emphasizes that despite the contentious nature of the lyrics, he firmly believes in violence as a last resort, urging individuals to exhaust all other means of conflict resolution before resorting to aggression.

“I’m simply advising people to be cautious in the streets because the world can be a harsh place. If your life is in danger, defend yourself at all costs, but always try to de-escalate the situation first,” he said.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, up to July 2 this year there have been 666 murders. Police divisions such as St. James, with 99 homicides and Westmoreland with 63, are the areas with the highest number of murders.

In relation to shootings, St. Andrew South has the highest number with 61, followed by St. Catherine South with 55.

Producer Ajal echoes similar sentiments, recognizing the need for caution in today’s society while emphasizing the importance of self-preservation.

“In these times, people need to be vigilant and protect themselves. While we value life, we also have a responsibility to ensure our own safety,” Ajai said.