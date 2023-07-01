’80s And ’90s Dancehall Celebrated On International Reggae Day

A slew of Dancehall artists, producers, and sound systems who ruled the 1990s, are being celebrated on International Reggae Day, which is commemorated July 1 each year.

According to founder of the event, Andrea Davis, the theme “From Brukins to Bogle” and accompanying compilation of the 80s-90s Dancehall Honourees Lists this year, is in accordance with IRD’s thrust to place the spotlight on an influential era of Jamaica’s rich musical history each year. The list itself, is aimed at recognizing these stakeholders for their invaluable contribution to the growth and export of 80s – 90s Dancehall music culture.

“This year, given the two decades that we are focusing on a list of icons, which are artists whose catalogues span the decades that are pivotal to the whole thing,” she told DancehallMag.

“The creativity, acumen and influence of these persons and entities in various categories, were instrumental in Dancehall music culture’s ascension to become the global cultural phenomenon and genre influencer it became,” she noted.

Today, supporters of Dancehall are being encouraged to represent with pride, whether by dress, dancing, or playing music.

There are also two IRD events, including a panel discussion with Sly Dunbar, Clevie Browne, Beenie Man, Jeremy Harding, Noel Davey, Pat Meschino themed ‘Saluting the Global Influence of ’80s-’90s Dancehall and its influence on Hip Hop, Reggaeton, EDM and Afrobeats’, as well as another titled ‘From Brukins to Bogle: The Evolution of Dance in Dancehall Culture’.

The latter will feature Dr L’Antoinette Stines with presenters Maria Hitchins and Patrick Earle, as well as Dancehall dancers, Carlene the Dancehall Queen and John Hype.

Dancehall Icons

The IRD’s 30 Dancehall icons include singers as well as deejays. Leading the list of singers are the late Sugar Minott, who is regarded as a pioneer of the genre, Sizzla, Wayne Wonder, Pliers, Garnet Silk, Sanchez, Frankie Paul, Ini Kamoze, Shinehead, Barrington Levy and Tanya Stephens.

On the extensive deejay list are Supercat, The Don Gorgon, Ninjaman Shabba Ranks, Patra, Chaka Demus, Papa San, Lt. Stitchie Tiger & and Yellowman, as well as Lady Saw, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Cham, Cobra, Capleton, , Cutty Ranks and Spragga Benz.

Dancehall Producers

The top 80s to 90s producers who are being celebrated include Steely & Clevie, King Jammy, Donovan Germaine, Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes, Winston Riley, Bobby Digital, brothers Dave and Tony Kelly; Sting International, Robert Livingston, Playground producer Jeremy Harding and Clifton ‘Specialist’ Dillon.

Completing the list are Handel Tucker, Fattis Burrell of Xterminator Records, George Phang, Patrick Roberts, Black Scorpio and Main Street’s Danny Brownie.

Sound Systems and Selectors

The Dancehall selectors and their sound systems being honoured are Wee Pow and Rory of Stone Love; King Jammy and Shemmo of King Jammy’s Hometown Hi Fi; Courtney Singh, Johnny Guard, Junior Vibes and Big Mack of Bodyguard; Noel ‘Papa Jaro’ Harper and Ricky Trooper of Kilimanjaro, as well as Peter Metro, Dalton “Sky Juice” Bogle and DJ Oliver of Metro Media.

Completing the sound system list are Bass Odyssey with selectors Keith Walford and Kevin “Squingy” Bennett; Black Scorpio with Jack Scorpio and Papa Screw; Renaissance with DJ Delano and Jazzy T; Silver Hawk with the quintet of Steely, Ballsy, Jerry, Fatta and Richie Poo; Jah Love with Ilawi and Gary I; the UK-based Saxon Sound with Muscle Head, Papa Levi and Tippa Irie and New York’s King Addies with Danny Dread, Babyface and Tony Matterhorn.

Top 10 Dancehall Anthems

IRD has also curated a list of the Top 10 Dancehall Anthems led by Sister Nancy’s 1982 hit, Bam Bam.

There are five songs making the list from 1985, namely Ring the Alarm by Tenor Saw, Under Mi Sleng Teng by Wayne Smith, Greetings by Half Pint and Buddy Bye by Johnny Osbourne.

The list is completed by Dawn Penn’s 1994 hit You Don’t Love Me (No No No), Action by Nadine Sutherland and Terror Fabulous, One Blood by Junior Reid, Who Am I by Beenie Man and If Jah Is By My Side by Tony Rebel.

Dancehall Citations

A list of what the IRD describes as “25 outstanding recordings highlighted for their invaluable contribution to the growth and export of 80s – 90s Dancehall music, has also been curated for the Dancehall Citations list.

They include Wa Do Dem by Eek A Mouse; Diseases by Michigan & Smiley; Pass the Dutchie by Musical Youth; Electric Boogie, which is Marcia Griffiths’s biggest hit; Jamaica Jamaica by Brigadier Jerry; Josey Wales’ Undercover Lover, Wild Thing by Sister Carol and Admiral Bailey’s Punaany. .

Serious Times by Admiral Tibet, Gregory Isaacs’ Rumours Lady G’s Nuff Respect; Kuff by Shelly Thunder, Lloyd Lovingdeer’s Wild Gilbert; DJ Roll Call by Charlie Chaplin; Rikers Island by Coco Tea; One Draw by Rita Marley: Pinchers’ Bandelero; Housecall featuring Shabba Ranks and Maxi Priest; Son Bow by El General; Informer by Snow; Louie Culture’s Gangalee and Diana King’s Shy Guy are also featured.

Anthony B’s radio-banned Fire Pon Rome; Everyone Falls in Love by Tanto Metro & Devante and Mr Vegas’ Heads High, complete the list.

Women in Dancehall

Women in Dancehall are also celebrated this year and are described by IRD organisers as fierce and talented Jamaican women with songs that captured the essence of the 80s-90s Dancehall era, who via their powerful voices, infectious melodies, and bold lyrics, “made a significant impact on the Dancehall scene and helped pave the way for future generations” of women.

Tanya Stephens, Lady Saw and Patra all have two songs on this list.

Stephens’ is highlighted for Big Tings A Gwaan and her mega hit Yuh Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet which was featured on Dave Kelly’s Joyride riddim, while Patra is hailed for Romantic Call from her Queen of the Pack album, which featured rapper Yo Yo, and Pull Up to My Bumper from her Scent of Attraction Album.

Former Queen of the Dancehall Lady Saw’s Sycamore Tree, and Smile, with Vitamin C make up part of the 25, which is completed by Bam Bam by Sister Nancy: Informer by Lady Ann; One Draw by Rita Marley: Kuff by Shelly Thunder: Lady G’s Nuff Respect: Electric Boogie by Marcia Griffiths Dawn Penn’s You Don’t Love Me (No No No, Shy Guy by Diana King and Nadine Sutherland’s Action.

Dancehall gamechangers

The IRD has also curated a list of Dancehall gamechangers, described as live events, personalities, labels and a film company, who are being recognized for their invaluable contribution to the growth and export of 80s – 90s Dancehall music culture.

The list is headed by Sting, the Greatest One Night Show on Earth; Bogle the Dancehall Master; Carlene the Dancehall Queen; Irish & Chin World Clash; fashion designer Earl ‘Biggie’ Turner; US-based VP Records; HC&F Recording Studio and Ras Records; Greensleeves UK and Palm Pictures *Studio One Catalogue.