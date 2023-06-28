Thesarus Makes An Appeal To Stop Defacing New BOJ Banknotes, Drops New Video For ‘I’m Paid’

Dancehall artist Thesarus is appealing to members of the public to refrain from mischief as it relates to tampering with new banknotes after videos emerged on social media with a $1000 note with missing features on the holographic foil.

“I believe that out of mischief, people are trying to tamper with the notes and erode the confidence in the money, mi see dem a post video with people ah use coins fi try scrape off the features on the foil,” the artiste whose real name is Lloyd Pinnock, said.

“Is like dem a tamper wid the integrity of the money and that can have a negative feedback on the economy. You know I am the Paid Boss, so mi haffi defend the money.”

The Bank of Jamaica has made a new series of Jamaican banknotes available to the public this Summer. The notes consist of six denominations, including a new $2000 banknote. These new banknotes will replace, over time, the current series of banknotes that are used to conduct daily transactions.

However, the process has been less than smooth and earlier this week, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced that it is conducting an investigation into allegations of defective polymer banknotes following a viral social media post with a woman showcasing a thousand-dollar note with missing features on the holographic foil.

In the meantime, Thesarus has released I’m Paid, produced by McDonz Records.

“I’ve been paid! I am just very thankful for every repost, every like, every comment and I just want my fans to continue to support and share my music via the streaming platforms,” he said.

Thesarus will be performing at a show dubbed Irate Dancehall All White at the Luxury Lounge at 33 Hagley Park Road on July 7th. The show will also feature fast rising dancehall star Kant10T, Thugy and several other artistes.Music will be provided by CD Shamrock.

He grew up in the Franklyn Town area and attended Clan Carthy High school, where he excelled in technical areas as well as English Literature. His peers encouraged him to pursue music because of his clever wordplay and street swagger.

After high school, he released his first official single, “Feel Good” in April 2017. He inked a recording deal with US-based McDonz Records last year.

He is working on an album, which will be released later this year.