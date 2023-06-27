Jahshii’s Family Calls For An End To ‘False Rumors’ Surrounding Murder Case

The family of Jahshii is speaking out on the rumors that the Dancehall artist was connected to the murder of businessman Omar ‘Romie’ Wright.

According to them, these rumors have not only affected Jahshii’s career but have also taken a toll on the entire family, resulting in show cancellations and distress.

“The vloggers are setting up my family’s life and Romie’s family’s life. They need to do their research before they take up things on their head and spread it,” Jahshii’s mother, Lorna Henry, told the Observer.

“The only people who know about the rumour are the people spreading it and the vloggers. What they are running with, I don’t know anything about and Jahshii don’t know anything about it either. They take this thing to an extreme and I am scared because of the vloggers who tell lies and hoist it like how you hoist a kite.”

Jahshii’s father Mervin Clarke, and his mother Lorna Henry (Observer photo)

She added: “Both families are very close. Romie’s mother is Jahshii’s Godmother. If Jahshii is passing Romie on the street, they hail up each other. Romie’s mother and I grew up in the community. We played together and we never had any problems. Romie calls me ‘Mumma’. He used to use one mop to clean up my place and then he would clean up his businessplace where he used to sell fried food. Him also used to sell June plum and oranges. He was very clean.”

“I just want the people to cut out the nonsense and stop bait up my life and Jashii life. It is not good. Some a dem seh mi pack up and run weh, but I don’t have anywhere to run to. We are tired of it now,” she continued.

Reports are that Wright was killed on Shortwood Road at about 10:40pm on June 7 by armed men. There were allegations that Henry, who operates a wholesale business in the area, had an altercation with Wright during which he threw water in her face.

Jahshii

It was rumored that Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, then allegedly argued with Wright about the incident.

Wright was gunned down hours later by persons unknown.

Jahshii’s attorneys King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch accompanied him to an interview session with the police last Wednesday (June 21). Chanpagnie confirmed with DancehallMag that the entertainer was subsequently released as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Jahshii’s father, Mervin Clarke, also chastised vloggers for the role they have played in spreading propaganda.

“All these vloggers who keep mixing up the youth don’t know the true story. Talk the good things weh di youth do. We want to clear him name. They want to carry down the youth career. Dem want to get to the youth, suh dem start with the mother and the youth mother is a loving parent. She shares and everyone loves her. She is no trouble maker. Dem a frustrate the youth. He is a young youth and when all these things a reach him, if him nuh firm, he will get off him head. We have to make sure we be a rock around him,” Clarke told the Observer.

His cousin, Rochelle Gilzene, said that some promoters and corporate brands have started to give the entertainer the cold shoulder since the allegations began swirling.

“Shows have been cancelled. He has a show in August and the people are saying they can’t have him on the show because of these matters and it is unfair. Corporate entities have wrongfully tried him and this is his means of living. It is wrong. There are a lot of people who use it as an opportunity to jump on it to try and destroy him. Jashii is a born fighter and he is going to rise above this and is going to represent for all the young people in the inner city who want better. The vloggers need to be held accountable. The Government needs to do something to regulate the online platform. People should not be allowed to just say anything and not be held accountable. It affects lives,” she said.

“When you put misinformation out there, you cannot take it back. Romie and I were very close, from childhood up to the time of his passing. This has traumatised Jashii to the core. He is holding on and trusting God. I spoke to him and I heard the frustration in his voice. He said every minute is another thing, from one extreme to the next. Mi hear him ask him mother, ‘wah dem want mi fi do, kill myself?’ When mi hear Jashii seh dat, water drop out a mi eye. At 21, so much different things are on his head. Leave him alone and allow him to bloom and grow.”

In the meantime, the Cream of the Crop deejay took to Instagram Live recently to preview a track that addressed the ordeal. In the video, he sang a few bars.

“Want unuh want mi guh jail or wah? P—sy dem want mi aguh graveyard/ Human being too fake dawg, two face dawg/ Haffi skill pon di battle field…Mummy still a tell mi yuh ears hard yute/ Ah inna di mountain mi deh ah try escape…” he freestyled.