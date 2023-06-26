Spragga Benz Cautions Youth Against Sex Addiction

Dancehall artist Spragga Benz believes he came from a sex-crazed generation, and doesn’t want today’s youth to continue the cycle.

In an Instagram post, the Things Ah Gwaan deejay echoed personal coach Zeus Wit’s stance that a man who controls his stomach, penis, and tongue, has solved 99 percent of his problems. He particularly zoomed in on the power and sanctity of sex.

“I think reverse psychology has been used on us as gyalis, so, although it late for some still, mi a ask the youths dem to be wise and discipline yourself BEFORE you develop Sex Addiction like my generation,” he said.

Spragga Benz hails from an era of dancehall that scorned upon the “one-burner” lifestyle, instead uplifting images of having “nuff gyal inna bungle”. The Casanova antics superseded lyrics as some of Spragga Benz’s contemporaries including Ninjaman, Elephant Man, Buju Banton and Beenie Man went on to father several children. It is something Culture Professor Donna Hope has often described as proof of the “punaany being conquered”.

Spragga Benz

The idea of settling down has become less bizarre in dancehall, with acts like Konshens, Ding Dong, Aidonia and Ninjaman tying the knot.

“Don’t just have sex just for recreation, create a loving bond with your partners first,” Spragga Benz said. “Sex with someone you love is the purest release of cosmic life energy. Casual sex, it seems, is energy food for demons from different realms we are yet to fully understand. Just as our bodies get energy from sun rays that we can’t see ourselves, sex energy is so powerful; it creates LIFE.”

The entertainer had scores of users in agreement, with one person suggesting, “Please put some of this knowledge in your music my brother. Remember when they use to say the half that is never been told. Well there is plenty information out there for use.”

Spragga Benz told the fan that he has been injecting his music with these messages, using Tiny Tot as reference. Produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, the 2009 song chronicles his sexual and personal maturity, having boned the hottest belles with women traversing his house daily.

The lyrics say in part:

When mi start to get mi youth, dem time mi learn the truth

And learn that sex is not only designed to buss a juice

It’s like the planting of the sacred seed of life weh bring the fruit

Other users wrote:

“Teach them mi general. A lot don’t know how sacred & powerful sex really is.”

“Might be challenging but it is the absolute 💯.”

“Finally I’m not the only one that sees this. Jah know. It’s not a popular subject but hopefully your platform can do sumn.”