Shane O, Kash Promise Move Impress At Rum Bar Vibes Fest

Dancehall artists Shane O and Kash Promise Move left an indelible mark on the residents of Portland at the recently held Rum Bar Vibes Fest on Friday, June 23 at the Port Antonio Town Centre.

The event peaked with Shane O’s acapella entrance onto the Rum Bar stage which was enough for patrons to pay keen attention while the Kingston native belted out his 2021 song, We Alright produced by 1st Class Musiq.

During this moment, everyone’s focus remained glued to the star’s deeply-felt interaction that lifted the masses, before segueing to his other hits Lightning Flash, Last Days, and 7 Jacket. However, it was his gloomy take on being lonely with Dark Room that stirred cheers from the crowd.

Before Shane O’s set, Kash Promise Move’s energetic delivery riled up the masses in preparation for what was to come.

Kash

In a big move curated specifically for the interests of Dancehall lovers in Portland, Rum Bar sought to entice partygoers with free entertainment and giveaways with its third staging of the concert series. Hosted by former dancer T.C., and musical entertainment by DJ Bigga 5, Port Anotonio’s Town Centre was brought to life with Rum Bar branded paraphernalia and staging for a perfectly fitting Friday night Dancehall stage show fiesta.