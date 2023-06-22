Spice Deletes Instagram Post After Asking Followers Their Thoughts On Transgender Woman’s “Pregnancy”

A since-deleted Instagram post by Queen of Dancehall Spice on Wednesday seems to have stirred some tension between her and the Trans community, after the singer attempted to get her ‘besties’ opinion on a polarizing topic: whether or not men can become pregnant.

Spice reposted a screenshot that captured an engagement between trans model and public figure, Ava Hinojosa, and a follower. Tagging Hinojosa in the debate-starter to her over 4.2 million Instagram fans, Spice asked: “Besties, what’s your thoughts on this?”

In the original post from Hinojosa’s account, the trans woman is captured in a bathroom selfie showing off what appears to be a noticeably protruding midsection, and a caption to accompany it.

The caption read, in part: “I’ve been hiding this for a while from everyone, but yes, trans women can now… get pregnant by getting a womb created in them and a whole bunch of other scientific things that go into all that as well. I know you guys are gonna hate on me and wish death on my child, but I’m gonna take a break from the internet until I have him & make sure he is loved properly. This is all I ever wanted. I am so happy in life right now.”

Though the So Mi Like It singer appears to have wanted a conversation on the topic, many of the responses were scathing remarks directed at Spice, who has long considered herself to be an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Hinojosa was among the first to comment on Spice’s repost, reaffirming that: “Yes, trans women can have kids now…”

Other comments, however, took Spice to task.

“I’m so disappointed rn. This is lowkey transphobe bait, Spice. I thought you were an ally,” one follower wrote.

Another quipped: “Didn’t you perform at Pride Toronto last year? If this is criticism against trans people, then I really don’t think you should’ve performed at Pride.”

Spice’s appearance at Pride Toronto was again mentioned when another fan relayed: “Girl during PRIDE?? We really expected better after the Pride Toronto performance.”

Insisting that Spice’s inquisition was setting up the trans community for unnecessary hate, some fans continued to reel off on the Dancehall star, suggesting her curiosity was causing them hurt.

@Iam_syrai.yamaya asked the mother of two: “Why create a platform for hate? Knowing the political climate… Idk where it really concerns you considering it doesn’t take anything from you or harm you in any way. All trans women/women are different in more ways than reproductive organs… When’s the drop tho?”

Wrote another follower: “It’s things like this that makes it hard for trans women like myself that just want to enjoy our womanhood in our unique way. This is going to be such an uproar and unnecessary hate we don’t need.”

Other comments took a hard stance on the topic.

“I am a part of the LGBT community and I am also a student nurse. Medically and scientifically, it is impossible for a trans woman to have a child since they were born a male… Personally, I believe that there are extremists within our community and this is one of them. Trans women do not try to discredit or erase women. Women [are] born that way at birth,” aesthxtic contended.

The user concluded, however, that “…This post only gives fuel for the transphobes to show their colors in this comment section. No real discussion, just hate and ignorance.”

Others added their two cents to the mix, from suggesting Spice is not in control of her account currently, to even suggesting she was straight-up trolling.

“Spice is hacked yall!” bestblackhairblog wrote.

“This is trolling! No matter what, a genetically born man cannot have a baby. A womb is required & that can’t be scientifically created,” commented another user.

Last year, the Dancehall Queen was among the headlining acts at Pride Toronto Festival Weekend 2022, which was staged by LGBTQ+ group, Pride Toronto.

At the time, she told the gathering: “They didn’t want me to come here to perform for you guys! When I made the announcement that I am gonna be performing at Pride 2022, it became the biggest thing on the internet. They didn’t want me here! But even if I was the only one from Jamaica to stand my grounds and stand up as a black woman to fight for my fans, to fight for what I believe in, to fight for all a you, I am standing here because I love all a you, and I know you love me too, because you came out in your tens and thousands.”

Spice has also recently shared a promo for her upcoming song, titled Jealous.