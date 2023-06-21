Jahshii Wanted For Questioning By Cops Over Murder Of Businessman

The St. Andrew North police are asking entertainer Jahshii to turn himself in with his lawyer to answer questions regarding his alleged role in the murder of 45-year-old businessman Omar Wright, otherwise called ‘Romie’.

Wright is the brother of an alleged ‘don’, Porky, from the area.

Reports are that Wright was killed on Shortwood Road at about 10:40pm, on June 7 by armed men. Wright reportedly had an alleged altercation with Jahshii’s mother during which he threw water in her face.

Jahshii’s mother reportedly operates a wholesale business in the community.

The entertainer, Mluleki Tafari Clarke, then reportedly argued with Wright about the incident. Wright was gunned down hours later by persons unknown.

Since the murder of Romie, the community has been tense. Superintendent Sherika Service, who heads the St. Andrew North Police Division, told Nationwide News on Tuesday that the police “would love to speak” with the entertainer about the reports.

PHOTO OF JAHSHII’S MOTHER’S HOUSE

“He is the last person who reportedly had a quarrel with the businessman before his death. The police believe that Jahshii can assist with our investigations.We believe that he has relocated to Westmoreland,” a police source told DancehallMag.

Romie’s brother has reportedly sworn to avenge his death, which has caused both Jahshii and his mother to avoid the area.

“We have made several checks in the community and we understand that Clarke’s mother has returned to the community several times, before leaving. We went there as recently as Monday, but her house is still abandoned.”

Better known by his stage name Jahshii, Clarke has been making strides in the music scene since his breakthrough with hits like Born Fighter, Cream of The Crop, Life Lessons, Keep Up, and 25/8.