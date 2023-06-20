Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, Vybz Kartel’s Former Wife, Starts YouTube Channel

Entrepreneur Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, a staple reference in Vybz Kartel’s music and mother of three of his children, is now YouTuber.

The usually solitary and elusive Dancehall figure will be showcasing her culinary skills on her channel, Cooking With Tanesha. Johnson shared the link with her Instagram followers on Monday, throwing in some ‘shrimp’ food porn to invite subscriptions.

Johnson’s venture into content creation was first announced in May thanks to Britney Hearne, her grandson’s mother. Hearne, who runs a lifestyle channel, said in a vlog, “Unno gwaan go follow her YouTube channel, ‘Tanesha Kitchen’. Much more to come in the future.”

Johnson, who was also in the video, added, “One whole heap a excitement.”

A month and name-change later, the channel is here, attracting more than 100 subscribers in less than 24 hours.

The platform is another facet of the enigma who has established herself as a music producer with her Short Boss Muzik label, and beauty businesswoman with the Boss Lady Skin Cream line. She’s been opening up slowly to the public in recent years, notably her 2020 interview with DJ Lava which saw her detailing her love story with Kartel.

Vybz Kartel and Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson

The deejay, who is currently appealing a murder conviction, met her at the now-defunct Cactus Nightclub in Portmore, St Catherine. They hit it off and would go down as one of Dancehall’s most fascinating couples, though the relationship endured tumultuous times. The latter was detailed on Kartel’s To Tanesha album, ironically co-produced by her label.

Johnson joins a slew of Jamaican public figures who became YouTubers during the pandemic when screen times increased due to quarantine mandates and live events on pause.

Singer-turned-media personality Tami Chin Mitchell transformed her channel into a family channel with husband/singer Wayne Marshall; singer Romain Virgo and his wife Elizabeth also started a family channel; deejay Spice started vlogging from her Atlanta base; and Aidonia recently returned to the space, having vlogged tour life a few years ago.