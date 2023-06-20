Pamputtae Celebrates Birthday In Style

Dancehall artist Pamputtae celebrated her 38th birthday in fine style.

The It Good singer started the day off by posting some photos from an official shoot done at the infamous art walk in Downtown Kingston. Her concept wasn’t hard to figure out, as social media users could quickly decipher that she was a ‘sexy nun’ thanks to hints like a veil on her head, and a cross on the front of her red monokini. She was also dressed in black knee-high leather boots and gloves.

“Thank u Lord one more Birthday continue to guide me and protect me …. Happy blessed birthday Miss Henry aka Pamputtae,” she captioned her first post for the morning.

For her second shoot, Pamputtae opted for an all-red look from the wig on her head, straight down to the red high-heeled boots on her feet. That photoshoot was conducted in a studio and was visibly more lighthearted as evident by the smiles on her face and the series of poses.

The celebrations began as early as Sunday evening when the entertainer’s loved ones threw her a surprise party. Fellow entertainers D’Angel, Stacious and Razor B were in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Ride It artist has been getting birthday shoutouts from her compatriots on social media. Queen of Dancehall Spice led the pack by posting a series of photos to hail her unbiological sister.

“Stop it’s a very big day. Help me wish my sister from another mother @pamputtae a Happy Birthday 🎉🎁🎂. Lots of love and prosperity my sister 💙💙💙 cheers 🥂 to more blessings, more success, long life, good health and more Wealth. I love you in real life 💙”

Hot Up deejay Razor B made a post of his own.

“Happy Birthday 🎁 🎊🎈🎂🎉 to me Sista @pamputtae ❤️ more life and prosperity 🙏🏾 .. why yuh invite 2 trouble maker 🤦🏾‍♂️ @dangelmusic and @therealstacious .. if yuh surprise party nice one more time .. a suh wi fi live 🤣”

Pamputtae is slated to headline the upcoming Toronto Pride 2023 LGBTQ festival on Saturday, June 24.