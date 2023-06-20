Cake Or Land? Ghost Debates With Daughters Over Wedding Gifts

Don’t expect Ghost to splurge on a gift when it comes to the future weddings of his three daughters. The old-school singer believes it is his son-in-law who should do the spending.

“Mi nuh want unno come feel like seh dah marriage something yah, parents feel obligated fi give unno nothing – no, we don’t,” Ghost said.

“It’s the husband responsible fi pay fi everything. Ring – him buy it. If she want to, she buy fi him ring… Him mek sure seh everything pertaining to unno (being) married, the place weh unno a go married, the honeymoon, anything, a him responsible for it or them.”

The Love You artist was speaking to two of his daughters, fashion designer Jinelle and beauty therapist Shaphawa Hylton, in a video posted on Sunday, Father’s Day.

The ladies asked their parents what wedding gifts they’ll be receiving when it’s their big day, proposing land as an appropriate present. Initially responding with “flowers” and “cake,” Ghost told them, “Mi nah buy none a my daughter them no land, nothing at all like that… That man weh unno a go married to haffi go buy the land and the house fi dem.”

He added, “As a matter of fact, you see the man weh a married har suppose to give me couple millions fi tek weh mi daughter… Mek sure seh unno husband rich cause it nuh mek no sense unno married to people and every minute unno a come to we.”

From left, Ghost’s wife Carol Hylton and their daughters Jinelle, Shaphawa and La Moya.

He said he was the one to foot the bill for his wedding, adding, “Nobody nuh help we do nothing.” But Jinelle believes he’s in a position to help his children.

“I always have this problem with parents who struggle – they feel like their children should struggle too,” Jinelle said. “I am so against it. God put you in a better position, not even just to bless others, but so your children won’t have to struggle.”

Shaphawa added, “I don’t feel like it’s ‘brucking your daughter bad’. I feel like you should just give your daughter a good gift and done.”

Their mom Carol, CEO at Faithful Homes Decor, was a bit more open than her husband. She assured them, “We can make contributions.”

Ghost with his wife and daughters.

Also up for debate was how long after courting they should get married, with Ghost saying they should date the person for a year or two before considering it. In his and Carol’s case, they dated for over a year “before anything happen”. Jinelle and Shaphawa – both Christians – inserted that people can connect in months and opt to get married, especially if the man is seeking a wife.

