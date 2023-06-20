Spice Withdraws From ‘Groovin’ In The Park’

Queen of Dancehall Spice has announced that she will not be gracing the stage at Sunday’s (June 25) staging of Groovin In The Park at the Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.

The Go Down Deh singer dropped the disappointing news on Monday night.

“I Grace Spice Hamilton would like to announce with deep regret that I will no longer be performing at Groovin in the Park 2023,” she began.

She did not pinpoint the details of her decision but cited that there were more than one, and that she bears full responsibility.

“For multiple reasons beyond my control, I would like to apologize to all my loyal besties who was anticipating seeing me there and I personally would like to extend this apology to the event promoter who was extremely professional during this time. I take full accountability for this decision. I anticipate a great show with the original line up and I’m sure it will be a successful event as always I love you all #QueenOfDancehall.”

Others billed for the show include Charlie Wilson, Tarrus Riley, Wayne Wonder, Baby Cham, Frisco Kid and the former Queen of Dancehall turned Christian—Minister Marion Hall.

Meanwhile, some social media users have begun to cook up their own theories about why Spice might have opted out of the performance. The most predominant assumption is that she might not want to be in a mutual space with Hall considering their bad blood.

“Awww is it bc Marion Hall will be there @spiceofficial? Was hoping you two could’ve reconciled your differences right there on stage in front of millions of ppl. That would’ve been dope!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾” one user said.

“Me personally I’m glad that you are not going to be there, honestly I just don’t feel like it would end well due to people who would be so negative and trying to set you and that lady against each other, we protecting our peace all 2023 and beyond!!!! This was a very mature thing to do bestie,” added another.

“Honestly I was hoping to see two beautiful and strong black ladies join hands on stage and mend friendship. That was one of my main reason for going,” said one more supporter.

It is widely known that the two women don’t see eye to eye. In 2022, Hall had taken to social media to implore Spice, Shenseea and Jada Kingdom to stop their “race to hell.”

According to Hall, she had to speak out as, being the pioneer of slackness, she felt tormented that the women were taking lewdness to the extreme and disgracing themselves. Her comments came in the wake of Shenseea’s controversial song titled Lick and its accompanying music video.

This did not resonate well, especially with Spice, who hosted an Instagram Live to give a very lengthy clap back—referring to Hall as a hypocrite and labeling her as “badmind.”

In a subsequent interview with DancehallMag, Hall declared that she has very few words about Spice’s new status as Queen.

“It’s none of my business. I’m no longer apart of that scene. I’m not interested in that. We’re all queens and a queen sits high. My crown is in Heaven,” Hall said last August.

The Woman Wi Name singer added that she still hopes the women in Dancehall will clean up their lyrics.

“What I pray for my sisters in Dancehall is to move away from profanity and do uplifting songs. If Dancehall is what makes them happy, then so be it—but I would love to see them doing what is needed to uplift the society,” she said at the time.

Hall is confirmed as part of this year’s lineup of Reggae Sumfest, while there has been no word about a slot for Spice who has been a regular on the mega-show over the years.