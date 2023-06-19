D’Angel, Razor B Denounce Domestic Violence On Their New Show

In the backdrop of the ongoing condemnation of violence against women and children, dancehall artists D’Angel and Razor B are denouncing domestic abuse on their new show, Live at 5.

Sharing that she is a survivor of all types of abuse, D’Angel is using the platform – which livestreams on Instagram every Tuesday – to advise women across different branches of life.

“I’ve been through, I think, absolutely everything in a relationship, everything in my career, everything in just trying to achieve (my goals) and the obstacles and challenges I have to go through on my road to success,” she prefaced.

Saving the details of her abusive relationship for her autobiography, D’Angel instead shared how she is raising her son, Marco Dean Davis, to be a good man.

D’Angel and son Marco Dean Davis

“Even though it’s just myself as a single mother, he’s not lack of love,” the Stronger singjay said. “I teach him everything, I’m there for him, I support him, I encourage him, I build him up, I show him love 24 hours a day, so, that is very important for mothers – even if you’re a single mother like myself – to show your children love. If you don’t show them love, they’re not going to know how to love.”

Co-host Razor B added that teaching children to respect others is just as important to mitigate violence in society. Ironically, he posited, “Any man that put him hand on a woman, him hand fi get chop off – just plain and simple… If yuh respect yuh madda, why would you put your hand on a female?… I have never put my hand on a woman, and I will never put my hand on a female no matter what the circumstance is.”

He said men should walk away instead of resorting to violence, even if scorned by a woman’s words.

Razor B

“The only reason a man would put him hands on a female is because him know him stronger than her and more powerful than her.”

Their stance was challenged after interviewing a man who claimed to be a woman-beater. With his camera disabled, the man said “woman fi get a likkle slap up every now and then”, before sharing his story of beating his longtime spouse after catching her in his bed with another man. The caller detailed years of financial investment in the woman, even funding her children’s education. D’Angel sympathised with him.

“If yuh meet a man weh a tek care of you and a do everything for you, don’t disrespect the man,” she said. “Even if you have a next man, don’t mek the man know… That man don’t deserve no bun because him already a tek care of you financially, tek care of your kids, everything, so, a man like that don’t deserve no bun.”

Razor B, who had previously labeled abusive men cowards, chimed in.

“That’s why it’s good to hear everybody’s story because me did a look pon it as man just a beat woman and woman just a tek beating, and man just a beat woman unnecessarily. But fi a woman fi do that…a woman has to start looking into herself and say, ‘Listen, a f—kery yuh do enuh’.”

The entertainers encouraged him to heal from the situation, and not be closed-off from finding healthy love. Also sharing stories were survivors of domestic abuse, including a man.

“I can safely say it was very educational, informative, and a start to healing for a lot of persons,” D’Angel recapped. “Stay tuned as we join you again next week Tuesday with my Co-Host @therealrazorb for another exciting episode of Live at 5.”