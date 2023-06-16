Kevin Lyttle’s ‘Turn Me On’ Goes Double Platinum In The UK

Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 hit Turn Me On, which received a new remix in April 2023, is now certified double platinum in the United Kingdom.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Turn Me On was issued the BRIT Certified Multi-Platinum (2x) award on Friday (June 15), after it sold more than 1,200,000 copies in the UK as measured by The Official Charts Company.

The latest iteration of the track is a remix by Luude and Bru-C, featuring Lyttle, titled TMO (Turn Me On).

Released on April 28, the remix is currently at No. 42 on the UK Singles chart after debuting at No. 88, six weeks ago.

Produced by Adrian Bailey, the original Soca, Dancehall, and R&B tune had featured guest vocals from Spragga Benz and had interpolated lyrics from R&B group 112’s 1998 song All My Love. The official remix featured more lyrics from Spragga.

Turn Me On peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and was a top 10 hit in Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The song went Gold (500,000 units) in the United States in October 2004, and had reached Platinum in the UK, after selling 600,000 units, in February 2017.

It is also currently certified Platinum in Australia, and Gold in Denmark (45,000 units), Germany (150,000 units), Norway (5,000 units), and Switzerland (20,000 units).

Both versions of the song appeared on Lyttle’s self-titled debut album, released under Atlantic Records. The album entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 8, selling 84,000 copies, and was later certified gold in the United States, for selling 500,000 units.

In 2016, American electronic group Cheat Codes sampled Lyttle’s Turn Me On in a remix titled Let Me Hold You (Turn Me On). The following year, American singer Chris Brown also sampled Turn Me On to make his song Questions.

“I own the publishing on Questions. I also own the publishing for the Cheat Codes’ version, “Let Me Hold You”, which is bigger than the Chris Brown version,” Lyttle told The Source.

The song was also sampled in J.I.’s Need Me (2019), and Collie Buddz’s Mamacita (2006).