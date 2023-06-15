Marion Hall Shares Sneak Peek Of Reggae Sumfest Set, And It’s Giving Sunday Service Meets Dancehall

Minister Marion Hall has given a sneak peek into her upcoming Reggae Sumfest performance, and it’s giving Sunday service meets clean Dancehall.

Hall, who last slayed the festival as Lady Saw in 2015, will return to Catherine Hall, St. James, on July 22 with at least 1,000 Bibles which her team will distribute before she graces the stage.

“You’ll have some people standing in T-shirts which say ‘kiss out mi Bible’ with the scripture ‘seek ye first the kingdom of God and all his righteousness and everything else shall be added’…,” Hall said during her Wednesday prayer and fasting service.

“You go’ see them have other scriptures: ‘there is no salvation in no other name’. So, anyone you see with those scriptures in white shirts coming through…we go send Bibles from the front to the back, so, just pass it to the back.”

She described this particular set opener as a sanctification of the venue. Hall, who established the Holy Ghost Pentecostal church in 2020, said she will then make a congregation out of patrons.

Minister Marion Hall

“I want you all who are coming to bring your phone and make sure you know how to turn the lights on because we’re gonna read,” she said. “I’m gonna open by reading a passage in the Bible… You in the venue and I on the stage, we will be reading from the Bibles, so, come get your Bible and if you don’t have one in your hand, if you don’t get one, just read along with whoever is standing beside you.”

The I’m Doing Better artist was able to buy the Bibles thanks to donors, including CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Cedella Marley. She wants to get more Bibles for the show, and encouraged supporters to go to her Facebook page for ways to donate.

The holy books aside, Hall also teased a song that she’ll be deejaying with her newly-formed band.

Everybody just a anticipate, waan guh gwaan when mi drop inna the place

Satan and him army a debate, cause dem know seh hell it a go shake

Demons dem a run fi go hide, cause dem nuh waan mi and dem fi collide

A tell lie bout seh mi backslide, but a Jesus plan dem waan override

She continued:

Prayer warriors unno better pray, cause tonight demon a get slay

Mi come fi tek back the whole a Mobay

All unclean spirit dem haffi run away

Montego Bay has gotten a bad rap for developing and growing scamming and “chopping” culture, and Hall is tailoring her set to appeal to the Kingpins of the town.

“Choppa-choppa, mi a come; I have something for you,” she said. “Mr. Prime Minister, I got something for you… I have something for everybody.”

Wrapping it up, Hall said, “Just come out and worship with us. You’ll get worship, you will get other things, yeah, not anything unclean, but you’ll definitely get other things and the devil done know mi coming through.”