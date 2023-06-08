Agent Sasco Hails Rastas For Influencing His Music, At Ital Food Fest Launch

Dancehall star Agent Sasco says Rastafari has had a significant influence on the type of songs that he writes and records and that despite sentiments from some persons, members of the faith are still respected by himself and many other Jamaicans.

During his performance at the launch of the first-ever Ital Food Fest on Wednesday night at Devon House in Kingston, Sasco was like a defacto guest speaker as well as guest artist, pausing three times between songs to weigh in on several issues, the first being a point made by Chef Troy, who said that Rastas had an undesirable history of being mistreated and discriminated against by some members of the society.

“On a serious note, though a bredrin earlier on talk bout di importance of Rasta inna Jamaican culture. I hear him seh a few times that Rastas get sidelined and pushed to di back and all these things. However, as a bald head I can tell you that has not been my experience with Rasta inna Jamaica. So maybe as Rasta, man an man might feel dat, because I don’t know the energy that is directed to di man dem. But as a bald head, I can tell you that there is great respect fi Rasta.”

“As a bald head mi can tell you that there is great respect fi Rasta. Mi used to have a bredrin weh live cross from mi, straight up a Kintyre deh suh, name Big Dread. Big Dread teach bout Rasta principles and Rasta is admired in the community. If certain tings a gwaan, a Rastaman coulda always step forward and seh ‘juvenile don’t do dat. So that has been my experience wid Rasta. And being a part of this event, is an honour,” he said, as he called for applause for Rastafarian culture.

Continued Sasco: “And a lot of the values and principles that I put forward in my music, nuff a dat come from Rasta teachings same way,” he said as an intro for his hit song Grateful.

As for Ital Food Fest, Sasco gave the event his blessings and said it was a welcome addition to the Jamaican national calendar of events that feature Reggae music, and also alluded to the event’s emphasis on “food as medicine.”

“It’s certainly welcome to see an event added to the calendar in Reggae music and especially one of this nature, it is certainly welcome in the space at this time, and one of this nature is certainly welcome especially after the events of the last few years, we can certainly appreciate that Ital is indeed vital. I am happy to be a part of the inaugural staging,” the Winning Right Now artiste said.

The Camperdown High School old boy though, pointed out that the event, which will be staged at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory St Ann somehow, felt like déjà vu.

“On a serious note though, when we look pon di landscape of events in Jamaica, it is rather incredible dat did neva deh pon it long time. Mi haffi ask since night seh ‘a really di first one?’ Becaw if feel like it did deh yah aready, don’t. Suh wi welcome it said speed,” he said.

During his performance, which was scheduled to last for six minutes, Sasco selected Banks of the Hope as his first track, evoking laughter and cheers when he interpolated the line “but hold the fort, everything curry like goat” to say, “Ital Fest, wi naw curry no goat.”

At the end of this track, demanding fans called on him to do additional songs, but the amused artist reminded them that his appearance was to only whet their appetites ahead of the big show Scheduled for July 15 at Plantation Cove in St. Ann.

“Rememba seh a nuh di show enuh, a di launch,” he reminded a bevy of adoring female fans.

When the women squealed out “no” and urged him to continue, Sasco replied: “How yuh mean ‘no’? Dat is the whole idea of the launch. Rememba seh di launch a fi get yuh excited bout di food an di music. Mi caan do di performance now. Wha yuh she Fire Wayne,” he added turning to his compatriot I Wayne, who was the final performer of the night.

“Wi jus a meck oonu know seh it live,” he said as he turned to the crowd, chuckling.

Agent Sasco and I Wayne will join Sister Carol, Queen Ifrica, Jah Mason, Natural Black, and Warrior King when Ital Fest gets underway on Saturday, July 15. Upcoming artists Khalilah Rose, J’Adiore and Azalineage will also grace the Ital stage.

Ital Food Fest is a one-day celebration of Ital cuisine, showcasing Jamaica and Rastafari’s role as pioneers of what has now become the global plant-based movement.

The event will comprise lectures and live food demonstrations at the Ital Food Lab stage, which will form the key activities on the day, and will be conducted by world-renowned Rastafarian chefs, led by Dr Aris Latham.

The festival will also showcase holistic practitioners and more than 150 vendors, selling what promoters Michael and Felicia Cunningham have described as “elevated Ital cuisine, natural products, fashion, arts, and wellness practitioners offering healing treatments.”