Interview: Minister Taf Talks Sophomore Album ‘Different’

With some laughter and plenty of “Godfidence”, gospel reggae artist Minister Taf described his sophomore album as “12 unskippable songs”. With a name like Different, he has all right to.

The upbeat set is rhythmically and lyrically a celebration of one’s uniqueness, woven across testimonials like Tell Them Fi Low Mi and God Keep Guiding which “big up God” for His unshakeable love and presence.

Standing out is the project’s perfect marrying of the word with what’s mainstream, executed by Minister Taf’s longtime producers Jvmmie Jae and DaJourney. Take, for instance, the trap dancehall feels of Sell Yuh Out which cautions against the envious; the infectious waves of Ketch Eh Style, which imbue dancing and good vibes; or even the genre-defying framework of the title track, which teases the dynamic voyage awaiting listeners.

A more narrowed theme than his 2019 debut album Life which explored the ebbs and flows thereof, Different is currently available for pre-order, with a June 30 release date.

DancehallMag caught up with the UK-based artist about why the album is so ‘different’.

What’s the story behind this album, ‘Different’? From the intro and outro, it seems personal.

Yes, it’s kind of personal in a sense as I wanted people to see that I’m different from other artists – I’m in my own lane. I’m Minister Taf; I’m unique, and (there’s) no comparison. Plus, I cannot be boxed in either. The word different also means not the same as another, and this album is certainly not the same as my first. The songs, style, delivery, vibe, growth, production and mood – they’re all different, but there’s a message.

When did you start working on it?

I started recording the album in September of last year, and the whole process took me about six months, I believe, which includes the mixing and mastering. I spaced out the time, though. As for the writing of the records, most of them were done a while ago as I had songs written from even 2020, but was just waiting on the right time to release them.

Fiona Yorke is the sole featured act on the album with ‘Never Leave Me’. What drove that collaboration?

Fiona is my sister for life, real talk! Suh big up yuhself Fiona and thanks for blessing this project. Amazing and anointed vocals, and the background vocals dem sweet yuh see… Fiona is a very talented artist and she complemented the track well. I prayed on it and felt strongly to contact her. I spoke to her about it, told her what I was looking for, and she smashed it out the park. Many say we also complement each other. The song is also a testament to both of us as she recently had a baby, and the story behind it shows that God will never leave us. Had feedback that we both should do a joint project together, so, you never know.

The album balances the playful with the serious, should I contrast a ‘Ketch Eh Style’ with ‘Tell Them Fi Low Me’, or a ‘Different’ with ‘Nuh Talk to Mi’. How deliberate was this juxtaposition?

Mi a guh be honest, I don’t know where God is taking this album, so, I won’t say it was deliberate from my side as a lot of prayer and fasting went into putting this project together, so, all credit goes to God for His direction. Mi just listen and be obedient, and Walla…balance. Like DJ Khaled said, “God did”. At the end of the day, I don’t have a huge label behind me, so, I don’t have the luxury or recording 40 songs then selecting from them, suh a prayer and fasting, and God told me what songs are to be on the album.

There’s also the theme of navigating envious people on tracks like ‘Secretly Jealous’ and ‘Sell Yuh Out’. Some may either view that as misfitting for a gospel album, or a relatable experience for Christians and non-Christians alike. What say you?

From the get-go, God showed me that my music is not just for the church; it goes wider, it’s meant for the secular spaces, the man on the corner smoking or drinking… People will always have their opinions, but if God tells me to do something, I’m going to do it as I rather disappoint man than disappoint God. The project is created for both Christians and non-Christians alike… The thing about me, I’m gonna always make real, authentic and relatable music as I wanna make a difference in the lives of others. Nuff souls out deh fi save. Also, those songs you mentioned, that’s real-life music…

You lead with ‘Bam Bam’, but is there a record on the album that you most enjoyed working on? If yes, why?

I enjoyed working on every record, they are all my favorite, but the second verse of Naah Let Go got me teary-eyed before, so, it makes me a bit emotional more times enuh. I don’t even have to elaborate on that verse because the masses will hear it when they listen the album.

What are your hopes for ‘Different’?

As always, I want what God wants for it, real talk! I also want it to impact lives, save souls, and make a difference in the lives of others. I would love to see it chart to number one and do some big numbers, create history as an independent artist from a small community called Duanvale in Jamaica – though I reside in the UK. Also to be picked up by the Recording Academy and to win one too, why not? Ain’t nothing too hard for God. At the end of the day, God’s name will be glorified because people will have to acknowledge that, ‘oh, the kid has no record label, yet doing these things. Wow, it can only be God’.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Yeah, a great body of work that I’d be more than grateful if the fans would get behind and support it by buying, streaming, and sharing it to everyone. Bloggers and vloggers, yeah mon, spread the word – top shottas are back (laughs). In all seriousness, just need everyone to support the project. Special thanks to everyone who contributed to the album, like my recording engineer, RO9, Victizzle, who both also mixed and mastered tracks on the album. Spiro Digital, and Aligned Vision for capturing some dope moments of the recording process. Again, I’m super proud of myself and I believe this album can do big things.