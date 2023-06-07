Tallup Takes Aim At Spice, Shenseea And More On New Song ‘Tea Time’

Dancehall artist Tall Up has released the official video for her song titled Tea Time, in which she took aim at several artists in the genre and spoke on various happenings in Jamaica.

“It has always been phenomenal from the first day I posted a clip of me freestyling the song in the studio. This has put back some more excitement to the song,” Tall Up, whose real name is Keja Christie, told DancehallMag.

The video begins with “Ms. Christie” getting a call from gossip queen, Tea Time’s Shelly Curran, who apologizes for not being able to fly in to conduct a class. Ms. Christie promises to fill in for her and starts her lecture on General Studies with the subtopic being ‘Teatime’.

Then the Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See riddim drops and Tallup proceeds to drop tidbits and gossip, because her “back broad and slippery.”

She addresses the SSL scandal, scamming, risky plastic surgery, the recent rash of Beryllium robberies, and mentions RT Boss, Khago, Dexta Daps, Valiant, the World Boss and Shorty, Jada Kingdom, Shaneil Muir and Spice.

The dancer-turned-deejay flayed Spice’s decision to do cosmetic surgery that almost allegedly claimed her life.

“Spice almost kill off herself ah DR because she waan look like dolly/A who a pay selector fi no play me song/remember say ah Glendevon mi come from,” she deejayed with glee, a reference to Spice’s scary medical situation in the Dominican Republic last year.

Tall Up has had issues with Spice over the years. In 2019, she used a lengthy post uploaded to Instagram to blast Spice and her Team Spice dancers for allegedly jacking her head top stunt during Reggae Sumfest. She and Spice have exchanged savage barbs several times over the past year.

Tall Up reserved the biggest slight for Shenseea over her admission of anal sex during an interview. The video cuts to the actual interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service show, saying that she had tried anal sex once, and was still interested in the act, which remains both taboo and illegal in Jamaica.

Tall Up said she wasn’t deliberately targeting Shenseea as she had no ‘beef’ with her.

“I went hard, for the fact that Shenseea is so much of a role model and there is so much light shining on her. She had to have known better to choose her words wisely and she knows our culture doesn’t condone certain things and she still chose to come out and put her personal life out there where it could tamper with her image,” she told DancehallMag.

“I think that she (Shenseea) could have kept that in, I don’t have anything with her or nothing against her but she was the the one who put hat information out that could be used against her in such a harsh way.”

Tall Up believes that the dancehall industry needs to reclaim its appeal and swagger in the international market, racking up sales and impressive streaming numbers on overseas charts and streaming platforms.

“I think the state of dancehall right now needs a lot of work and fixing and I think there is a lot of things that needs to be done by everybody in it, the producers, the aristes, the beatmakers, everybody right now has a role to play to get back dancehall where it was so we could sell records and stream again,” she said.

“I think that it is not where it should be but we are trying, the talent is here, so we still have whatever talent to bring it further than where it was before, we need more unity and we should get rid of politics holding us back, we’re bent but not broken,” the former dancer mused.

SABOTAGE

Tall Up has often levelled accusations that there are forces within the industry who are trying to retard her emergence as a recording artist.

“People will always try to stop someone they see as a threat and I think that I know I am a threat because of my talent. I have always experienced and feel that push back, that resistance, this impact of others because of my gift and talent, so, yes, I believe that…but i dont give energy or light to the situation, what is to be will be and whatever God has destined to be great, it has to be accomplished, ” she mused.

She said she’s unfazed by the ‘fight’ within the industry, even heartened by the uphill struggle.

“I am not fazed or worried, it just motivates me to go harder and it just proves to me I am pretty much I am a gifted and blessed individual. People don’t stone fruitless trees so it just motivates me to work more,” she said.

Tall Up, who grew up in Montego Bay, is known for her aggressive hardcore style which melds rap, R & B, hip hop and pop-influenced music. She was crowned International Dancehall Queen in Mobay in 2013 and she obtained several track scholarships after leaving GC Foster College with a 4.0 GPA.

She pursued track for a few years at Lincoln University and then New Mexico Highlands University as she sought out more elite coaching. She even got accepted to the MVP Track Club but dancehall remained her true love. She began recording songs such as Confessions featuring Shane E.

She got her big breakthrough with Waistline which has over 5 million views. She has a collaboration with international recording artist Sukiana that was released in 2023.