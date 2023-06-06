Imeru Tafari, Chronic Law, Popcaan’s ‘Vibrations’ And 9 More New Songs

Every week writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists.

This week we have new drops from Popcaan, Skillibeng, Govana, and Valiant, along with Ding Dong, and a collaboration with Laa Lee and Chi Ching Ching bringing in a new wave of summer jams for the season. There are lots more to enjoy below.

If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to editor@dancehallmag.com.

Imeru Tafari, Chronic Law, Popcaan – Vibrations

“What you do is coming right back to you” – is the message of this conscious music release brought to you by Imeru Tafari, Chronic Law, and Popcaan. Taking on the first verse of the song, Imeru highlights the bent way of the ghetto, “Bout ten dozen Matic inna three yard … Neva have a cent in a pocket, but a ends you a lock it. You a send fi gun and you a send fi racket.” The Law Boss says he’s no exception from that of a street thug either, knowing all too well that karma is real but he asks, ‘Mommy for her prayers.’ Popcaan doubles down in the third verse, adding his scorn for “friend killers,” the heartless and conceited, and stating that they have no place around him and his crew.

The 9ine x Jada Kingdom – Turn Me On

Dancehall newcomer 9ine has caught the eyes of Jada Kingdom in their new collab, Turn Me On. “You have a vibe and mi can’t ignore it, Jada sings and promises, “I will bless you if you working for it …I’m a number one gyal, mi a trophy.” An infatuated 9ine responds to the beaut, “Anytime you ready gal, just say the word,” in an exciting banter as they exchange verses. The video, directed by FrameXGod, finds the two flirting in an outback locale at an undisclosed location, making for the perfect backdrop. Trending at No. 2, just three days after its June 2 release, check out the video for Turn Me On below.

Rosh Reign, Jahmiel – If I

Songbird Rosh Reign has teamed up with Jahmiel for this new summertime treat dubbed, If I. The two take turns on an upbeat instrumentation as Rosh questions Jahmiel’s true intentions, “If I give you love, will you give it back to me?” But for the Patriotz boss, he says she’s the one. Watch the two in the picturesque beachside views in the Xtreme Arts-directed visuals here:

Laa Lee, Chi Ching Ching, Gold Up – Money Talk

Produced by Gold Up, Money Talk with Laa Lee and Chi Ching Ching is sure to turn-up the vibes on the dance scene this summer. The Xtreme Arts-directed music video, which was shot during a day of golfing on the North Coast, delivers exciting choreography by Northcoast Boyz to bring the rhythmic and energetic beat to life.

Popcaan – Freshness

The 876Gud has a new music video to portray his flashy and boasty lifestyle as described in his Great Is He single, Freshness. In the scenes captured by Toxic, the Dancehall star takes a nighttime cruise around the city in a private party bus loaded with girls while showing off his Lamborghini whips, diamond-dripping bling, and no-limit shopping sprees copping some big ticket brands. See more below.

Skillibeng – Know Why

Skillibeng, in his latest release, Know Why, takes audiences for a ride in his Lamborghini Urus to show a snippet of his “Choppa life”. The Eastsyde star tackles his nemesis in the song, stating, “Know why dem ah pree mi … mi neck freezy, cause mi life speedy,” before masking his face and speeding off in the city streets on a covert mission.

Govana – Red Sky

Red Sky by Govana paints a grim picture of bloody revenge, with the artist proving he’s no ordinary assassin. The song, produced by Emudio Record Production, glides on a minimalistic beat to emphasize the 4th Genna deejay’s deadly threats in his usually calm flows. Check out the Shane Creative and Djuvi-directed music video below.

Valiant, Armanii – Innocent

Valiant has teamed up with Armanii in this new release, dubbed “Innocent,” which is anything but. For these two eligible bachelors, the exciting dating scene has allowed them a few encounters with some “bad freaks”. Now their new collab has found them in an explicit exchange of kiss and tell – check out the 9Mile Visualz here:

Ding Dong – Clean

Ding Dong joins the roster of new releases this week, adding a tough contender to the summer dance tracks with Clean. The Ravers Clavers boss makes it look easy, dropping fresh new dance moves with his fellow dancers as he takes to the bouncy beat produced by BRT Touring, Banga House, and Crash Dummy Production.

Nadine Sutherland – Triumphant

Music elite, Nadine Sutherland arrives to the spotlight this week with her new single Triumphant. The song, which was co-written and co-produced by herself and Diwali producer Steven “Lenky” Marsden and Sly Dunbar, is a positive ode encouraging listeners to be “big, bold, and boasty” despite life’s hurdles. The music video was shot in New York by a group of young creatives that the veteran singer stated styled her hip and trendy wardrobe because “that’s how they saw me.” Check out the visuals here: