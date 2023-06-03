Cen’C Love Confirmed As Bunny Wailer’s Daughter After Successful Paternity Test

In the wake of her uncle Carlton Livingston’s death, Reggae singer Miracle Dash née Ngeri Livingston, aka Cen’C Love, has moved to clear the air and discredit serious allegations of impropriety levied against her uncle, while he was executor of the Bunny Wailer estate.

She is the daughter of the late reggae icon Bunny Wailer.

“Our late father, Hon. Neville O’Riley Livingston OM OJ, appointed his brother, Carlton Livingston, as co-executor of his estate. He was not just an older sibling, but a lifetime confidante in our father’s personal and business affairs,” Cen-C Love said in a release.

“The discord that followed our father’s death has led to a series of delays and embarrassments for our estate. This has also delayed the estate’s probate process, creating additional expenses and increased stress for its beneficiaries,” she added.

She affirmed that her uncle had been acting in accordance with her late father’s wishes.

Bunny Wailer

“Staying in line with the provisions of the trust, our uncle, Carlton Livingston followed all protocols regarding the proper retrieval of samples for paternity testing. Prior to his passing, he sanctioned my DNA/Paternity test. The results of my paternity test proves that the samples collected and held on behalf of our estate are bonafide,” she said.

Cen-C Love also told DancehallMag that, to the best of her knowledge, she was the only one of Bunny Wailer’s children, who had done a DNA test. She shared a copy of the test results with DancehallMag which affirmed that “the alleged father, Neville Livingston cannot be excluded as the biological father of Ngeri Livingston’ and there was a “probability paternity of 99.99 percent”.

She admitted that the DNA testing dispute in the wake of her father’s death was a deliberate strategy used “to discredit our uncle, in an effort to have him removed as an executor.” She regretted those actions now.

“He was only doing as he was asked by our late father,” she said.

Cen’C Love is a reggae artist in her own right. She is best known for her debut album, Love Letter, which contained songs such as These Lies, Love Letter and Hey You. The 13-track album focuses mainly on the topic of love and also featured the collaboration Cystem with her brother Abijah Livingston.

APOLOGY FOR SMEAR CAMPAIGN

Cen’C Love apologised for her role in the smear campaign against her late uncle and its damaging effects on the reputation of her uncle and the DNA lab that was used for sample collection/storage.

“I understand that allegations made regarding the DNA sample’s validity, could have also affected the credibility of the DNA lab that was used for sample collection/storage. I regret all the inconvenience, and pray for forgiveness for the pain this has caused our relatives and associates of Uncle Carl. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Livingston died on March 23rd of this year, two days short of his 78th birthday. Before her uncle’s death, she reconciled with him.

“I had previously been operating on erroneous information. I have always advocated for DNA testing because I know that is an important part of the process,” she said, adding that her previous ‘requests were never honored by the other executor’.

“After several months of frustration, I reached out to my uncle. After reconnecting with him and a few other relatives, I received the clarity I needed. My uncle is the only executor who was cooperating with the process. Up until my uncle’s passing I am the only beneficiary who had proven paternity. I am not sure if the other possible beneficiaries have performed a different kind of test, ie. sibling test,” she said.

With Bunny Wailer’s death in 2021, Livingston was the senior member of the family, who the reggae icon trusted to ensure his wishes were executed. Seven years ago, Bunny Wailer determined how he wanted to manage his affairs while alive and after he passed, and Carl Livingston was named as a trustee and co-executor of his estate with his son Abijah Livingston.

March 2nd this year marked the two-year anniversary of Bunny Wailer’s death. The Blackheart Man singer died on March 2, 2021, after a prolonged illness at the Andrews Memorial Hospital.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer was a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Marley died of cancer on May 11, 1981, while Tosh was killed at his St Andrew home on September 11, 1987.

Bunny Wailer’s albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock ‘n’ Groove which came out five years later. His hit songs include Cool Runnings, Ballroom Floor, Crucial, and Bald Head Jesus.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government invested Bunny Wailer with the Order of Merit, the country’s fourth-highest honor.