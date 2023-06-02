Veteran Dancehall Artist Ruffi-Ann Remanded On Gun Possession, Weed Charges

The Corporate Communication Unit, the information unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, has confirmed that Dancehall-reggae artist Ruffi-Ann was remanded when she appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court earlier this week.

The deejay answered a battery of charges, including being in possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and possession and dealing in ganja.

The deejay’s co-accused, Daniel Gutzmore, was granted bail.

“She was detained over two weeks ago. She went to court three days ago where she was remanded and her co-accused granted bail. She will return to court on June 16th,” a representative of the CCU told DancehallMag.

Both are set to return to the High Court Division of the Gun Court on June 16.

Daniel Gutzmore, her co-accused, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 on condition that he surrenders travel documents and reports to the Portmore police station on Saturdays. Senior Parish Court Judge, Desiree Alleyne ruled that although the allegations against Gutzmore are serious, he was regarded as a visitor to the premises at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, at about 4:30 p.m. on May 20, 2023, a search warrant was executed on a premises in Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

During the search, the substance, two magazines with 19 rounds, and a pistol were seized. The police alleged that Peterkin declared that the Firearm Licensing Authority had taken her licensed gun and she had to protect herself. Following an investigation, they were charged.

This is not Ruffi-Ann’s first run-in with the law.

On September 3, 2016, she was first reported as missing by the Jamaica Constabulary Force website. However, it later emerged that the female entertainer was detained by United States law enforcement officials.

Ruffi-Ann claimed at the time that she was in New York for an event, and on her way to the venue, the person assigned to pick her up ran a red light and cops later discovered marijuana in the vehicle.

Ruffi-Ann said despite pleading her case that she was merely at the wrong place at the wrong time, she was detained by US law enforcement officials. She returned to Jamaica in April 2017.

Ruffian, whose real name is Sharon Peterkin, is known for songs such as Save The Juvenile, Nuh Wuk Nuh Deh, and Careless Driving.

She collaborated with late Reggae legend Bunny Wailer on Baddest in 2017.