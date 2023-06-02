Byron Messia’s ‘Talibans’ Makes Debut On The UK Singles Chart

St. Kitts Dancehall artist Byron Messia has made his first entry on the UK Singles chart with his hit song, Talibans.

The song, which was released on January 20, has entered the chart dated June 8, 2023, at No. 67. The chart is compiled weekly by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams, and video streams in the United Kingdom.

Talibans has also debuted at No. 24 on the UK Hip-Hop/R&B Singles chart.

The last Dancehall artist to enter the UK Singles chart was Popcaan, whose We Caa Done with Drake spent four weeks on the list, peaking at No. 37.

Produced by Ztekk Records and Ej Fya, Messia’s Talibans ticks all the boxes of a typical badman anthem. It appeared on the 23-year-old’s 16-track debut album, No Love, which was released under Ztekk Records.

Its accompanying music video, which features a cameo from Jamaican starlet Jada Kingdom, referenced in the song’s second verse (‘AK shake like a Jada Kingdom’), has accumulated over 21 million views on YouTube.

Despite the shocking imagery and the song’s violent content, a catchy Afrobeats beat and masterfully executed melodies have made it Messia’s biggest hit to date.

“This is something I always dreamed of as a kid. Mi feel like majority of people ‘roun di world a hear mi music now,” he recently told Dash Radio.

“It’s a wonderful feeling but it’s still a normal feeling because… I never try to get too comfortable or to try to even feel like I’m man of the hour. I still have ‘nuff work to put in,” Messia also told Captial Xtra’s Ras Kwame, who had quizzed the young star on the song’s hot streak.

Messia, whose real name is Dylan Byron, has signed a multi-album deal with Interscope Records, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Born in Jamaica, he resides in St Kitts and Nevis.

His other popular songs are Dream Team, Smallest Circle, Moca, and No More Parties, a remix of Coi Leray’s song of the same name.