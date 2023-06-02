Projexx Returns With Giggs And Marksman For ‘Top Speed’: Watch

Dancehall artist Projexx has returned with Top Speed, a bass-heavy track featuring UK rapper Giggs and fellow Jamaican artist Marksman, released on Friday (June 2).

Produced by Nathan Butts and Tyree Hawkins, the track finds Projexx handling the chorus, sliding through with sly delivery as he details his love interest’s particular likes and dislikes.

Giggs, who’s known for Lock Doh, Peligro, The Essence, and Talking the Hardest, gives the song his signature firebrand energy, electrifying the track with clever bars and playful one-liners.

Verified Chopper deejay Marksman then comes through to wrap the song up.

Directed by Jamaica native 300K, the accompanying video is cinematic in presentation with Projexx and his crew showing off their fast cars and beautiful women in a major motion picture style.

“I wanted to produce something different and unusual, so I was in the studio experimenting with Nate and Tyree when they came up with the beat. I was freestyling until I found the first line ‘Bimma inna top speed.’ I hit up Marksman on IG and told him he’d be dope on the song, so I flew to Jamaica to shoot the video with him, and that’s when Giggs sent his verse and the rest is history,” Projexx said.

The new song sets the stage for a breakout year for Projexx, who signed with Warner Records in 2020.

He’s gearing up for a body of work on the horizon, according to a release.

Projexx released his last project, Queen Hill, two years ago.

That EP was headlined by cuts like “Sidepiece,” which was a continuation of the genre-blending songs Projexx began releasing in 2021. That includes his banger with Bakersteez titled Bigga League.

Press play on Top Speed above.