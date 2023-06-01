Safaree Takes His Kids, Legend And Safire, On First Trip To Jamaica

Safaree arrived in Jamaica this week and brought along his kids Legend and Safire for their first-ever trip to the island.

The Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) star shared the cute moment when they landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, wearing matching Nike tracksuits with Safire holding up their arrival sign: “Welcome to Jamaica Legend and Maje.”

Safire Majesty, 3, and Legend Brian Samuels, who turns two this month, are Safaree’s only kids with actress/reality star Erica Mena.

“Safire & Legend take Jamaica 🇯🇲🇯🇲🫡🫡,” Safaree wrote on an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 30), adding that it was time they experienced some island life; “They have been screaming wah gwan non stop.. it’s time 😂😂 WELCOME TO JAMROCK.”

The Hunnid rapper, who was born in Brooklyn, New York to Jamaican parents, wasted no time in introducing the kids to his heritage and the island’s culture. They made a quick stop at a local fav, Tastee Patties before retreating to his family-owned guesthouse, Vital Frequency Retreat in Robinsbay, St Mary.

There, the festivities continued as the kids were spotted ‘playing around’ in a game of Ludi (Loodi), and enjoying some local fruits. “Legend never eats fruit in America but in 🇯🇲 he does,” Safaree mentioned in another IG update.

Dancehall star Ding Dong was also spotted at the airport with Safaree and his kids.

More highlights from their trip saw the kids swimming by the beach, and getting into a little mischief while playing and getting messy in the sand.

“So this guy Lege threw sand all over his sister and all inside his mouth and is having a grand time watching the mayhem after,” the rapper said while urging his followers to “come vacay at my spot in JAMAICA holla at @vitalfrequencyretreat.”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, who will both appear in the new season of Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta come June 13, have been at each other’s neck on social media in the last few weeks. Since officially splitting in March last year after 2 years of marriage, Mena has called out Safaree for not being the most involved father and alleged he wasn’t doing enough to help her out financially with their children.

Things heated up when Safaree began dating Love And Hip Hop Miami’s, Amara La Negra and later gifting her twins Rolex watches at their birthday party. This caused Mena to lash out at her ex-husband, stating he hadn’t done anything as lavish for his own kids.

It seems the two are maintaining an amicable co-parenting environment for the kids regardless as seen with their latest vacay to Jamaica with Safaree. Mena posted cute photos of Legend and Safire gearing up for their trip with the caption, “This was them ready for vacation days ago.”