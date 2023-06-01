Ghost Says “Give Real People Their Flowers” While They’re Alive

Jamaican singjay Ghost wants people to receive their flowers while they’re alive to smell them.

The timing of his message coincides with the industry’s mourning of Scare Dem Crew deejay Boom Dandimite, who died last week.

“Most of the times, some people that is great in this world do some great things, and it’s after their passing, people in their surrounding and even out of their surrounding saying great things because that person was great,” Ghost said in an Instagram Live on Sunday.

“I’m saying to you that it’s time now for us, if you rate someone, is either a bus driver, a doctor, nurse, solider, police doing good work protecting the citizens of this world or this country, anywhere you at. Artist, radio disc jock, deejays – they should get them flowers before they pass.”

He’s relaying the message in an upcoming single which he teased to fans, singing in part, “give me my flowers now, don’t wait til I’m gone… Don’t wait til I’m gone, you say that I was great.”

His fans didn’t miss the lesson and flooded his comments with praise.

“Here’s your flowers 💐🌺🌻🌼🌷🌸,” one person wrote.

“You ARE a Legend! Yuh fi know dat.”

Another said, “I’ve been loving u since 2001… U r truly blessed by God.”

He was further showered with love at the Florida Jerk Festival on Monday, where he ditched the stage to hug screaming fans at the end of his set.

The moment was shared in an Instagram Story by one of Ghost’s daughters, lash technician Shaph Sassy, who said her father is more appreciated overseas than locally.

Ghost had previously spoken about not feeling supported by his fans whenever he releases new music.

“Me a wonder if all di people who deh pon my platform, if they are really my fans because fi some reason, over the years putting out my music, for unno guys to support me – I don’t know, probably me nah sing di right songs dem – but every song mi put out, unno claim to love it…yet I still can never move certain unit when it come on to the business,” he said on Instagram Live.

“What happen to my Ghost fans? I don’t have any Ghost fans?… So what’s gonna happen to my new album? You guys don’t wish to see me sell gold or platinum? So you’re not going to support me?”

Ghost

Though he’d made a name for himself with an electrifying raspy voice as a soloist and part of the Monster Shack Crew, it was his 2000 sophomore album Love You that cemented Ghost as one the finest singers and songwriters to emerge from Jamaica. The 20-track set, distributed by Music Ambassador, included the beloved title track and flawless covers of Air Supply’s Nothing At All, Cher’s I Believe and Prince’s 1999. The album was remastered and re-released digitally in 2021.

Speaking about the album in an interview with Irie Jam radio earlier this month, Ghost recalled driving around the Tri-State area to sell it as an independent artist. He believes the project would have been bigger with the right team.

“I want tell you this, the album probably sell gold and platinum already but true the people, the organiser that deal with it, they robbed me. Mi nah tek back mi words.”

His debut album, Slowly, was released in 1993.