Lil Hanky Panky Teams Up With Kash XO For ‘Gettin There’

Dancehall fusion artist Lil Hanky Panky is excited about the release of a new single called ‘Gettin’ There’, featuring US-based rapper Kash XO.

“It was great working with Kash XO on the single, the shoot was in Calabasas (California) and the concept was basically rich life. flexing, flossing, big-balling in front of a 50 million mansion,” she told DancehallMag.

“The song itself is just a fun song, on my part, I am talking about levelling up, just talking about rich lifestyle flexing, people are going to love it.”

The single will be released on June 2nd via all digital download platforms. Well-known street figure Anthony ‘Rooster’ Patterson, who is childhood friends with Marlon Hutchinson, the manager of Lil Hanky Panky, and Jubbie, the manager of Kash XO, played an instrumental role in getting both camps together for the song.

“When the Getting There concept came up, I wanted people to know that patience is the way to achieve certain wants and needs, but you have to humble yourself along the way…this is a message for the youths, go back to school, pursue your dreams, get there,” he said.

Rooster is a well-known figure in the Jamaican criminal underworld because of his close links to Matthews Lane and Tivoli Gardens. He was even prominently featured in the Netflix documentary, Drug Lords, Christopher Coke , Jamaica’s Narco Prince. He is presently incarcerated in a federal institution in the USA on a 25 year charge for marijuana possession.

“If we can incorporate the street with the young artistes like Lil Hanky Panky to guide and counsel them with our ideas and combine with their ideas, we can have something phenomenal. On their own, by themselves, dem a climb a mountain, without no mountain gear, they will never see the top, but with the streets behind them, anything is possible,” Rooster philosophized.

The visuals for the ‘Gettin There’ project will be released on June 2nd, and feature a scene where a small crowd dons ‘Free Rooster’ shirts.

In the meantime, Lil Hanky Panky released an EP last year which featured songs such as Wasted, Brand Me A Rebel, the spunky Sativa, and Closer the Better featuring Sizzla. She is gearing up a barrage of new releases to whet the appetite of her growing legion of fans.

Lil Hanky Panky’s partner-in-crime on the ‘Gettin’ There’ single is Los Angeles-based rapper, Kash XO, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and captivating performances. Kash XO was born and raised in LA, he grew up surrounded by music, which had a huge influence on him from a young age. He started writing his own music at the age of 16 and it wasn’t long before his talent started to gain attention from people in the industry.

Kash’s big break came in 2020 with the release of his hit single “Glowin” which took the world by storm. The song received widespread critical acclaim and quickly went viral, amassing millions of streams on popular platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud. Now, the plan is to push ‘Gettin There’ to the next tier with an aggressive social media and marketing plan across the US.

Lil Hanky Panky is excited about the project and the trajectory of her career.

“I plan to do a lot more collaborations over the Summer,” she said.

Lil Hanky Panky is managed by Marlon Hutchinson of After 13 Music.