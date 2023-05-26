Shaggy Admits ‘Banana’ Song Was “Corny” But It Got 2 Billion Streams

Jamaican singer Shaggy recently admitted that he found his collaboration with Conkarah titled Banana to be corny, but he isn’t the least bit fazed as the song has surpassed two billion streams.

“I ain’t even gonna front, it was a corny record,” Shaggy declared during an episode of the International Talk Podcast with DJ Norie. “It’s a corny record. I don’t care how you put it…it was a corny record.”

Banana, a modern take on Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), was first released in August 2019. In May 2021, the song surpassed over 2 billion global streams, according to a release from BMG.

“It has been fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D’Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, Neymar, and Addison Rae,” the release noted.

The song is currently certified 2X Platinum in Brazil, Platinum in Canada, and Gold in Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, and Poland.

The topic sparked when DJ Norie, who is a radio disc jockey in the US, said he was apprehensive about playing the track at first. He eventually gave in. According to Shaggy, Norie gained more followers off the record.

“You know how many Caucasian audiences you got on that joint when you started playing? (They were like) ‘oh my God, Norie! Who is this guy? Yeah, banana! Girls from near and far love it’,” Shaggy jokingly said.

Banana proved to be a breakthrough hit single for Conkarah following its release. According to a press release at the time, he said that the song was a true representation of how music can be timeless.

“It brings joy to my soul when I can share impactful rhythmic sounds that can alleviate some chaos in the world right now,” he said. “This is why I live for music. It changes and evolves us no matter how trying the circumstances are.”

Shaggy had also commented on the new version of Banana and said: “I make songs to put smiles on people’s faces and to make people happy.”.

A number of international superstar DJs joined in the remake of the song including international performers.

The Remix EP included Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and New Zealand’s DJ FLe.

The momentum was retained by over 27 million TikTok users who used the Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” sound to film their rendition of an accompanying dance that was created.