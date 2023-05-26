Clean Bandit, Sean Paul’s ‘Rockabye’ Certified 4X Platinum In The UK

Clean Bandit and Sean Paul’s Rockabye was today, May 26, certified 4X Platinum in the United Kingdom.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the collaboration was issued the Brit Certified 4X Platinum Award after it sold over 2.4 million UK units, as measured by the Official Charts Company. This is Sean Paul’s eleventh song to earn a Platinum Certification or higher in the UK.

First released in 2016, Rockabye also features English singer Anne-Marie. It was their first single since Neil Amin-Smith’s departure from Clean Bandit and served as part of their second studio album, What Is Love? (2018).

Speaking with Billboard in 2017, Paul noted that although he was a fan of the track, he held his breath about the magnitude of success he thought it would have achieved.

“I loved the song, but wasn’t sure how far it would go,” he said.

Explained as an “ode to single mothers” Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto told Billboard that the song was “about doing anything you can to give your child a decent life.”

The official music video is inching closer to the 3 billion views mark on YouTube.

This new certification comes right after Sean Paul and Beyoncé’s Baby Boy was certified platinum in the United Kingdom in April, almost 20 years after its release.

The Dancehall star’s other Platinum-certified singles in the UK are Cheap Thrills with Sia (Platinum 5x), Breathe with Blu Cantrell (Platinum 2X), No Lie with Dua Lipa (Platinum 2X), What About Us with Saturdays (Platinum), Get Busy (Platinum), She Doesn’t Mind (Platinum), Boasty with Wiley and Stefflon Don (Platinum), Temperature (Platinum), and Dangerous Love with Fuse Odg (Platinum).

His Platinum-certified songs in the US are Shake Señora with Pitbull and T-Pain (Platinum), Cheap Thrills with Sia (8X Platinum), Rockabye with Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie (3X Platinum), Bailando with Enrique Iglesias (4X Platinum), Do You Remember with Jay Sean and Lil John (2X Platinum), We Be Burnin’ (Platinum), Get Busy (Platinum), and Temperature (3X Platinum).