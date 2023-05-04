Nyla From Brick & Lace Says She’s No One-Hit Wonder

Nyla

Nyla Thorbourne, one-half of the duo Brick & Lace, says she’s not a “one-hit wonder.”

The 39-year-old took a minute to address the matter in an Instagram reel on Wednesday (May 3), where she noted that she took offense after being placed in that category by a popular blog.

“OK, so, I don’t know how I feel about being called a one hit wonder,” Nyla said. “The other day, myself and Nyanda were featured on one of the bigger blogs…I can’t remember the name. They were doing a feature on one hit wonder artists. I am not a one hit wonder, OK?”

A visibly peeved Nyla went on to list a few of her accomplishments (besides the hit Love Is Wicked), to drive her point home.

“I have penned some of the biggest records. In particular, one in 2016; a song called Light It Up that has over two billion streams. Sorry, I’m gonna put some respect on my name I also pen with my sisters one of the biggest Latin records of 2015 which features Jennifer Lopez and Wisin & Yandel—a song called Follow The Leader. Ummm, Google my name; I have more hits!” she concluded.

The singer also wrote on the video: “I have more hits than just Love is Wicked”

Brick & Lace has been dormant for the past 10 years, but recently announced a return to music. Despite the duo being mum for a decade, both sisters still wrote and performed as solo artists.

Besides the other tracks that Nyla mentioned in the reel, she appeared in other mega-hit tracks such as Good Vibe alongside Warner Bros Recording artist Strobe and the Major Lazer remix of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You with Dancehall singer Kranium.

In December 2020, the Florida-based entertainer dropped the track Hard & Done with Charly Black and shot the music video in Jamaica. Prior, she released Fuego and Mad Out with Topo La Maskara; the latter also featured Mr. Vegas.

Brick & Lace

Nyla is always quick to defend her brand. Back in February, she took to Instagram to question why Love Is Wicked wasn’t getting airplay on American radio stations, even though the 2007 single has been trending on TikTok.

Love Is Wicked, the second single from Brick & Lace’s debut album of the same title, was laid on the classic 2002 Diwali Riddim, which featured also Sean Paul’s Get Busy and Wayne Wonder’s No Letting Go.

The hook of the song has garnered a new wave of popularity among fans and celebrities like Sam Smith, reeling in over a hundred million views on TikTok.

In a recent interview with DancehallMag, Nyanda, the other half of Brick & Lace backed these sentiments.

“She’s generally talking about the plays Love is Wicked gets on mainstream radio in the US. Even Shaderoom acknowledges Love Is Wicked as one of the classic records on the Diwali riddim. US radio can show more love for sure,” Nyanda said.

In the meantime, scores of Nyla’s fans took to the comments section in agreement with her about her extensive track record, which is often overlooked.

“If they were your fans they would know your music and know you have written for others. Love is wicked, Bad to di bone, Never never, heart breaker In love with the music and so much !!! So don’t listen people like that cause what records have they put out ????” one supporter said.

“Clarification is cool, but also remember that you don’t need any validation from anyone to show you’re progressing as long as you know you are from within and also externally, while following all the basic principles of progress,” another said.