Minister Marion Hall Quits Online Preaching…Again

Minister Marion Hall

Minister Marion Hall has announced that she will no longer preach on social media.

“Blessings overflow to all Jesus followers and friends,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday. “I just want to inform you that I will no longer be preaching and doing prayers and fasting online. Social media has become a place where I don’t want to be.”

Though she didn’t pinpoint the catalyst for the withdrawal, she said she’s been receiving backlash for requesting donations in aid of Bibles she hopes to give away at Reggae Sumfest.

“I also want to thank all the people who contributed to the Bible giveaway,” she said. “I’ve been called all types of name for asking for confirmation to buy the Bibles, so I won’t be asking for anymore confirmations. God will provide the money to buy the amount we need, He’s a great provider.”

In her absence, she urged her followers to,” Please get yourself connected to a church or Minister of the word of God, and get to know God for yourself. Love you all. Peace out.”

Supporters offered words of encouragement.

“God is your only judge!!” one person wrote. “Don’t let the fears of this world stop you from doing what God called you to do. You got this Sis because God got you.”

“Minister Marion Hall don’t let the enemy fool you,” another said. “I pray you get up, fight back and walk in your calling and purpose. The devil used people to discourage us when he recognised greatness.”

There were mixed reactions on Instagram, with Reggae Sumfest co-producer Skatta Burrell responding with smiley faces and heart-eye emojis.

Skatta Burrell (left) and Minister Marion Hall

Another user wrote, “She needs mentorship and guidance.”

Someone else chimed, “Then she never say this before and come right back? See you soon.”

It’s a total déjà vu moment as she made a similar broadcast in February last year when, after several weeks of condemnation from some Jamaican artists and online users, she said she’d no longer be doing online sermons.

“To all Christians and non-Christians who’s been coming up against me and my ministry, congratulations on your mission to take me down,” she said at the time. “You’ve successfully done so. I’ve decided to walk away from my calling, and will no longer be doing any preaching on any social media platform. May the Lord forgive me.”

The hate train was energized by a series of sermons she did criticizing the lyrical and visual images of Dancehall artists including Spice and Shenseea. Consequently, her streams were flooded with comments that she should not cast any stones considering her previous catalogue and deportment as Lady Saw.

She resumed her ministry a week later and clarified that she’d be moving her sermons to YouTube instead.

“What I meant was, you see Instagram, Facebook, for years since I start to preach, it has been a mess but it get more so like a year ago,” she explained. “Then recently, I start seeing some people, as I said, popping up and I know there was gonna be trouble… I will never turn my back on God, not after all that He has done for me. I just can’t bother with the set up.”

Hall became an ordained evangelist in 2018 at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church in Kingston where she had been baptised three years prior. She established the Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church in 2020 which unfolds virtually on Wednesdays and Sundays.